Legion Post 40 announces new slate of officers Jun 9, 2022

American Legion Post 40 in Edenton has just announced their new slate of 2022-2023 officers.The officers are listed as follows:• Commander: Maureen A. Sobulefsky (1 year);• 1st Vice Commander: Laurie M. Buckhout;• 2nd Vice Commander: Anita Mason;• Adjutant: George Lawrence;• Finance Officer: Martin Summann (1year);• Assistant: Nicholas Epp;• Chaplain: The Rev. Roscoe Poole;• Service Officer: Annette James;• Historian: Bob Oliveira;• Judge Advocate: Tony Shaffer; and• Executive Committee Member: Wayne Hempeck (3-year term).For more information, contact Post 40 at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton. Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.