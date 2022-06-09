American Legion Post 40 in Edenton has just announced their new slate of 2022-2023 officers.

The officers are listed as follows:

• Commander: Maureen A. Sobulefsky (1 year);

• 1st Vice Commander: Laurie M. Buckhout;

• 2nd Vice Commander: Anita Mason;

• Adjutant: George Lawrence;

• Finance Officer: Martin Summann (1year);

• Assistant: Nicholas Epp;

• Chaplain: The Rev. Roscoe Poole;

• Service Officer: Annette James;

• Historian: Bob Oliveira;

• Judge Advocate: Tony Shaffer; and

• Executive Committee Member: Wayne Hempeck (3-year term).

For more information, contact Post 40 at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton.

