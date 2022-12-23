...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
extremely rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central, east
central, north central, south central and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could briefly gust higher with the
cold frontal passage in the morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
1 of 2
Handmade bows for sale at the White Oak Craft Show last month, courtesy of JAH LEOs.
On a brisk fall morning [in November], a group of John A. Holmes LEOs arrived at White Oak Elementary School to sell their handmade items.
This year the items were beautiful Christmas bows and Christmas ornaments from a decorated Christmas tree. The LEOs were also taking orders for homemade baked goods and cakes.
Every year the LEOs work at the Festival as one of their fundraisers to raise money for the two JAH LEO Scholarships to be given each year in June.
Every year the LEOs help with the games for the younger children. They usually work outside, but because of the cold weather, the games were held inside this year in two rooms in the back of the school. Eight LEOs helped with the games this year.
The LEO Club is a Lions Club at the High School. The LEO Club was chartered by the Rocky Hock Lions Club in December 2014.
Rachel O’Kelley is the Staff Advisor and Lion Frances Jordan is the Club Advisor.