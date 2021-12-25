Dear Santa,
My name is Thompson, and I am almost three. I love dogs, catching bugs, and playing with my tractors. This year, I have been an extra good boy and hope to have a white playhouse with a black roof under my Christmas tree waiting for me. This year, my elf Sprinkles made his arrival. I love watching him cause trouble- my mom says I too like to cause trouble.
Love,
Thompson
Westmoreland
Dear Santa,
This is A’niyah and this year I am 8 years old. All year Long I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like an iPhone, LOL Doll, a Tablet, and a computer.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
A’niyah H.
Dear Santa,
This is Ke’Zias and this year I am 8 years old. All year long I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a laptop, an iPhone, a sticker tattoo, roller skates, tree star, and an elf.
P.S. What are you going to do after Christmas?
Love,
Ke’Zias C.
Dear Santa,
This is Jase G. All year long I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like an RC Truck and an RC Boat.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Jase G.
Dear Santa,
This is Jacob and this year I am 8 years old. All year long I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like an RC Car, a laptop, and an iPhone.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Jacob M.
Dear Santa,
This is J.R. and this year I am 8 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas this year I would like I Survived book, a laptop, and an iPad. When you are here tonight, please watch out for the dogs!
P.S. How many elves do you have?
Merry Christmas!
Love,
J.R. W.
Dear Santa,
This is Julia and this year I am 8 years old. All year long I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a doll house, OMG dolls, OMG doll house, and my family to have a good Christmas!
When you are here tonight, please watch out for the dog!
P.S. What is your favorite food?
Love,
Julia P.
Dear Santa,
This is Jase B. and this year I am 7 years old. All year long I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a Skateboard.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Jase B.
Dear Santa,
This is Tiana and this year I am 8 years old. I have been nice this year. I love our elf, Pixie! For Christmas this year. I would like LOL dolls.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Tiana W.
Dear Santa,
This is Declan. All year long I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a Transformer.
When you are here tonight, please watch out for the dogs!
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Declan M.
Dear Santa,
This is Kahlie and this year I am 8 years old. All year long I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like the game Twister and an iPhone.
P.S. How many elves do you have?
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Kahlie F.
Dear Santa,
This is Allie and this year I am 7 years old. All year long I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a horse.
P. S. How many elves do you have?
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Allie N.
Dear Santa,
This is Colton and this year I am 7 years old. All year long I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a Military Suit, some new shoes, a laptop, and a phone.
P.S. What types of food do your elves like to eat?
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Colton B.
Dear Santa,
This is DaZiyah and this year I am 8 years old. All year long I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a computer, a tablet, and a white board.
P.S. How does the Elf on the Shelf move during the night?
Merry Christmas!
Love,
DaZiyah N.
Dear Santa,
This is Peyton, All year long I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like Roblox, MineCraft, and Pokémon things. I would also like shirts and more Clifford books.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Peyton S.
Dear Santa,
I will give you some milk and Cookies. I would like a Barbie Dream House with Barbies and a car. I want some makeup with lipstick and all the makeup. Some clothes. Sneckers. Some stuff for sewing. I will leave some carrits for the Reindeer. Have I been good or bad. I hope it will snow. Have a good Christmas.
From,
Emonj
Dear Santa,
I want a bullriding set for Crismis and a Dalis Cow Boy Doll for Crismis and a drit. Chrac racing car. And a littol rill. Four whillr and a ginnol Lee toy. And a cow boy. And a Cow Boy. And a Minecraft Joow set.
From,
Waylon
Dear Santa,
I will give you some milk and cookies! Have I been good or bad. Can I get make up, a barbie dream house and a lunch box with my unishuls on it so dose Rudolph really have a red nose?
From, Braniyal
Dear Santa,
I wunt a picture of you Santa and im elf at my dads. She was on my dads deck at my dads. I want slime and money.
From,
Addison
Dear Santa,
I hope I have bin on the niselist. I always pray for my family. That did I still love them. I what to have 20 popit and all my family that didnt to come back pleas and thanks and my family to be rich and a PS5.
Love him and mom and dad.
From,
Love, Rose
Dear Santa,
I want a trip, baby doll stroller and a huge popit with 1,000 pops. Oh and how are your reindeer. We wrot a book about reindeer. We are going to leave you some cookies and milk.
Love you from
Sadee
Dear Santa,
I want a toy horse. I want a kichen set. I want a slime kit. I want a popit set. Hey Santa how are you doing? I will leave cookies for you.
From,
Greenlee
Dear Santa,
I wnd like a gopro, a chest pad, had bar for my go pro. I’m going to leave you so many fresh crokes. I wode like sum rain deers to come to my party April 16.
From
Parker
Dear Santa,
Santa I wont a ps5 and I want a headset. I’m leaving cookies and milk for you and dirt bike. What is Rudolph doing.
From
Jaycion
Dear Santa,
I wont a toy dinosaur for Christmas. I will leve cookies and milk for you and carrits fro the reindeer. But I have a question how cowd is it at the north poll.
From,
Lincoln
Dear Santa,
I want a robow doll, a meklin girl doll, a kichin set, a lot of food. How is Presr doing.
From,
Alexis
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is a 5050 Bike and JoJo Skoter and some LOL Dolls more LOLS and a Bobee dremhouse and mekup and mokers and popits and some boberbes and some nootbook
From,
Boylyme
Dear Santa,
I want a bike and dirt bike and ipad and popits and Big popits and popit. How you get thos reindeer. You have a good Crismise
From,
Damen
Dear Santa,
I am Heath I wont a toy reindeer and a bike and a trane and a dineusor and a suit and a suit like yours Love Santa and the reindeer and the elfs.
From
Heath
Dear Santa,
I want a helicopters and computers. I want a bike for Christmas.
From
Raheem
Dear Santa,
I wut slim I wut $100 I wut slime. How you hav reindeers I will lev you sum milk in cookies
I will lev sum water
From
Nas
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year and thank you for the presents that you gave me last year. How have the reindeer been? Could I have a necklace with a cross and some new books and some science stuff and some baseball stuff. May I have a puppy and I want the color to be white.
Love,
Henry
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my presents that you gave me last year. Santa, I am going to leave you a lot of cookies on Christmas Eve. I would like some hey dude shoes, a cat, and a little tree for my room. I would like some slime.
Love,
Lindley
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would love a stuff black panther. For Christmas I would also love a styrofoam bat. For Christmas I would also love a rubixcube.
Love,
Evan
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. Thank you for my presents that you gave me last year. How is Rudolph the red nose reindeer? I would like an Ipad, shoes, slime, stuffed cat and a stuffed dog please.
Love,
Jessi
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would like Madden 17, some football cards and some baseball cards. I will leave you some milk and cookies and some carrots for the reindeer.
Love,
Paxton
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. Can I please have a new phone? Can I have a four wheeler? Can I have a nerf gun? Thank you!
Love,
Gryftin
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would like a make-up set please, and if you can I would like a lot of bath bombs.
Love,
Olivia
Dear Santa,
Than you for my presents that you gave me last year. I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas I would like a four wheeler, Mario figures, mine-craft Nintendo game and a hover-board.
Love,
Will
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. This Christmas I would like play crutches for me and my American Girl. I would like a skateboard and make-up box with a mirror.
Love,
Claire
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my Alexa that you gave me last year. For Christmas I would like some shoes, a rain coat and some tumble mats with the bar. Thank you!
Love,
Cora
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I play my Xbox you gave me last year. My favorite reindeer is Prancer. For Christmas I would like a pony, a new mini car and I would like a coloring book.
Love,
Alana
Gizmo Watch
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my presents that you gave me last year. This year I would like to have a Gizmo watch. I would like a new American girl doll, make-up and a bike.
Love,
Ava
Drum Set
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a drum set, some gold fish, a cafe and some mine-craft stuffed animals.
Love,
Allie
Iphone
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my presents. They were so much fun to play with. Christmas is going to be fun again. I really want a laptop. Christmas is the best time of the year. I love Christmas. I want a hoverboard. I want a bunny. I want a bunny because they are so sweet. I want an Iphone so I can text my mom and dad.
Love,
Austyn
Phone
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like on Nintendo switch and a phone to call my friends. I would like two four wheelers so I can hunt in the woods. I would also like a driver for golfing.
Love,
Theodore
Iphone
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I need and Iphone because my go cart has been broken down! I would like a new LOL house and the LOL snow house.
Love,
BaileyAnn