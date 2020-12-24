Dear Santa, How are you doing Santa? How are the reindeer doing too? I would like a boxing set and a wrestling belt and a lot of Pokemon cards. From Camden Joseph
Dear Camden, I am doing GREAT, thanks! Who wouldn’t be? I have the best job in the world. And the reindeer are rarin’ to go. A wrestling belt? Don’t you have to wrestle some big guy to get one? I will do what I can. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, Molly Cobb wants a punching bag. Sarah Logan wants a scrunchie. Maggie wants American Girl dolls. Helen wants a baby. Trey wants Star Wars. Myles wants hunting stuff. Ella (that’s me) wants girl stuff. From Ella Godwin
Dear Ella, It seems to me that you are very generous. Are you asking for these gifts for your friends or family? If so, that means you have put others wants before yours. You should be very proud. However, if I am wrong, who are they? Since you are a girl, I can guarantee girl stuff (and some stuff any kid would enjoy!). Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I was just thinking…can I have a big toy car that can drive around and stuff? Oh-how is your reindeer? I hope they are doing great since they have been flying all night. And can my sister Aria have a set of camping stuff? And can I have a hover board too? You can circle yes or no. From Ashira Fowler
Dear Ashira, Thanks for making my job easier, by circling yes or no. But I like to answer every letter I can. The reindeer are OK; they’ve been in training for the big night. Blitzen is really bulked up. I’ll see what I can do about that big toy car. It’s pretty big to fit in the sleigh. But I will always bring a fun surprise! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, How is the reindeer? I bet they are ready for Christmas. Santa, I need socks and I want a Littlest Pet Shop. I hope you have a holly, jolly Christmas. From Holly Barrow
Dear Holly, The reindeer are rough and ready for Christmas! They work out all year and they seem to be stronger ever. And thanks for the wish for a holly-jolly Christmas! I always do, because it’s my favorite time of the year. I love those Littlest Pet Shop toys. They are so cute. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I think I have been kind of bad this year. Please forgive me. I will never steal again. I promise I am sorry Saint Nick. Even if I do get a lump of coal, I deserve it. I will admit it. From Ryder Smith-Reynolds P.S.- I need something to ride and a minion for Briar.
Dear Ryder, You’ve been bad? That can’t be true. Hardly any children are truly bad. But stealing is a real bad thing, for sure. Have you been nice? Because that counts too (after obeying your parents and teachers). Try to turn it around; you are old enough to know what to do. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I hope you bring everything I asked for and have a wonderful Christmas this year. I hope you get to everyone’s house. From Mary Ann Smith.
Dear Mary Ann, I always get to everyone’s house…it’s my job! I can tell you that I can never bring everything a child wants. There are so many children out there deserving presents; I can’t leave a single stocking empty. Thanks for the wishes and Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, How do you deliver all of those presents in one night? How many reindeer do you have? Dear Santa, how many elves do you have? From Chandler Severa
Dear Chandler, Good question: I’ll tell you what I told your classmate: it’s really simple as to how I get it all done in one night. First, there are 24 time zones in the world, so I actually start the day before Christmas Eve. Second, 70% of the earth is water and 50% of what’s left is uninhabited. Third, many children do not celebrate Christmas. And if that is not enough, remember this: the reindeer are very very fast! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well and your reindeer too! And ask your elves if they are well too for me. What I want for Christmas is a Barbie house and a Barbie spa set and something for my American Girl doll. From Emma Ainsley
Dear Emma, Thanks for asking how we all are doing. The answer is GREAT! We have the best jobs in the world! You must really like dolls! A lot of girls ask for Barbie and American Girl stuff. You can play with them for hours (sometimes, I do, too!). Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I want a bike for Christmas and I want a play house doll and hair for my doll and a brush for my doll and some clothes. From Kamirah Holley
Dear Kamirah, You want a lot for Christmas and that is fine. But, you know the drill: have you been nice this year, not naughty? This is important information for the big guy. I can’t get you everything, but I can tell you that you will get a nice surprise! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, Do you want me to leave carrots? My little sister might want a train. I would like a motorcycle and a PS-4. I have been good in school. I help my mom and dad. Could I get Pokeman cards? How are your elves doing? How do to go to every house in one night? From Brayden Myers
Dear Brayden, Of course, I would like you to leave carrots (I am more partial to cookies). It’s nice of you to ask for a present for your sister. I’m really glad you’re helping and home and doing well in school. That always puts kids on the nice list. They elves are working like crazy. As far as how Santa covers so much ground, I’ll tell you what I told your classmate: First, there are 24 time zones in the world, so I actually start the day before Christmas Eve. Second, 70% of the earth is water and 50% of what’s left is uninhabited. Third, many children do not celebrate Christmas. And if that is not enough, remember this: the reindeer are very very fast! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa