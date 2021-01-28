Every four years, our nation gets to renew its commitment to public service. I’ve been watching inaugurations for as long as I can remember. I remember Jimmy Carter getting out of his car and walking to the White House and how much of a surprise that was. Maybe because I am of the “Bicentennial Generation,” I’ve felt a certain commitment to bettering my community and my country.
My brother has been in public service as a civilian with the Air Force for most of his life – he was called by Reagan. I’ve run my own small business, worked in the private sector and have made my third and hopefully final career in public service. We as public servants do the business of the people.
This past yea,r we’ve had the opportunity to see how public health works and how important it is to have a robust public sector to respond to an emergency. One of my beliefs as a public servant is that we have to work together as public agencies to help our communities. The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library has been serving as a conduit of information for COVID-19 especially to our seniors and those who don’t use computers. I was brought to tears again at work when several of our patrons thanked us for telling them about the upcoming vaccine clinics sponsored by Albemarle Regional Health Services. These patrons were able to get the first of the vaccines due to the library printing and handing out information to everyone who walked through the door.
I consider it a gift to be of service daily and I believe many of our local public servants feel as I do.
Picture Books
Except When They Don’t – Laura Gehl & Joshua Heinsz
Children’s Fiction
Bad Kitty Goes on Vacation – Nick Bruel
Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls – Dav Pilkey
Children’s Non Fiction
Gone to the Woods – Gary Paulsen
Fiction
The Lost Boys – Faye Kellerman
The Scorpion’s Tail – Preston & Child
Large Print
Burden of Proof – Davis Bunn