If you checked out a WiFi hotspot in the spring – please return it to the library ASAP. We have to inventory and reset the devices for the fall kickoff of the school year. We’re trying our best to support our members of the community who have limited internet access. Living in the country is awesome, but the lack of internet is a problem. We really have to start advocating as a community to have better access. Any time anyone opens up a road or street we need to require that they put in better ways to get internet to homes – whether it’s coaxial cable, fiber optic, or even more robust copper wire for DSL. I have 3 mbps of DSL at my home and I’ve been able to do just about everything – it’s a little slow, but good enough. The price point is the worst part – it’s outrageous. So I more than understand the frustration of parents and students.
Our next virtual program will be held on Aug. 4. Last year the folks from A Time for Science brought us a blow-up planetarium. This year, they will teach us more about the night sky as well as black holes. Which, well, 2020 is a black hole – I couldn’t avoid that bad joke. This program will be held at the traditional time of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Here’s how to participate:
- Send your email ONCE to bgoodwin@pettigrewlibraries.org the Monday before the first participating program, Include the first name and age of each participant.
- Check your email after 5 p.m. on Mondays for a link that will be sent to you to join the program on Tuesday.
- Watch the Tuesday on-line program at 10:30 a.m.
- Come to the library to pick up a FREE kit AFTER each program for participants.
- Keep log on back of books read for PRIZES.
EASY READER
School of Fish: Rocking the Tide – Jane Yolen
JUVENILE FICTION
Magic Tree House: Late Lunch with Llamas – Mary Pope Osborne
Snoopy: A Beagle of Mars – Charles M. Schulz
Upside Down Magic: Hide and Seek – Sarah Mlynowski
JUVENILE NON-FICTION
Llamas and the Andes – Mary Pope Osborne
YOUNG ADULT FICTION
Girl, Unframed – Deb Caletti
Hawk – James Patterson
ADULT FICTION
Half Moon Bay – Jonathan & Jesse Kellerman
The Lost and Found Bookshop – Susan Wiggs
The Order – Daniel Silva
ADULT NON-FICTION
The House of Kennedy – James Patterson
LARGE PRINT
A Better Man – Louise Penny
The Bitterroots – C.J. Box
The Boy from the Woods – Harlan Coben
Close Up – Amanda Quick
Criss Cross – James Patterson
Daddy’s Girls – Danielle Steel
Fearless – Fern Michaels
Hideaway – Nora Roberts
If It Bleeds – Stephen King
It’s Not All Downhill from Here – Terry McMillan
Lavender Blue Murder – Laura Childs
Long Range – C.J. Box
The Numbers Game – Danielle Steel
One Fatal Flaw – Anne Perry
The Persuasion – Iris Johansen
Revenge – James Patterson
The Rise of Magicks – Nora Roberts
Secrets of My Heart – Tracie Peterson
Texas Forever – Janet Dailey
Unleashed – Diana Palmer
Walk the Wire – David Baldacci
Wrath of Poseidon – Clive Cussler