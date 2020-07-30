If you checked out a WiFi hotspot in the spring – please return it to the library ASAP. We have to inventory and reset the devices for the fall kickoff of the school year. We’re trying our best to support our members of the community who have limited internet access. Living in the country is awesome, but the lack of internet is a problem. We really have to start advocating as a community to have better access. Any time anyone opens up a road or street we need to require that they put in better ways to get internet to homes – whether it’s coaxial cable, fiber optic, or even more robust copper wire for DSL. I have 3 mbps of DSL at my home and I’ve been able to do just about everything – it’s a little slow, but good enough. The price point is the worst part – it’s outrageous. So I more than understand the frustration of parents and students.

Our next virtual program will be held on Aug. 4. Last year the folks from A Time for Science brought us a blow-up planetarium. This year, they will teach us more about the night sky as well as black holes. Which, well, 2020 is a black hole – I couldn’t avoid that bad joke. This program will be held at the traditional time of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Here’s how to participate:

  • Send your email ONCE to bgoodwin@pettigrewlibraries.org the Monday before the first participating program, Include the first name and age of each participant.
  • Check your email after 5 p.m. on Mondays for a link that will be sent to you to join the program on Tuesday.
  • Watch the Tuesday on-line program at 10:30 a.m.
  • Come to the library to pick up a FREE kit AFTER each program for participants.
  • Keep log on back of books read for PRIZES.

EASY READER

School of Fish: Rocking the Tide – Jane Yolen

JUVENILE FICTION

Magic Tree House: Late Lunch with Llamas – Mary Pope Osborne

Snoopy: A Beagle of Mars – Charles M. Schulz

Upside Down Magic: Hide and Seek – Sarah Mlynowski

JUVENILE NON-FICTION

Llamas and the Andes – Mary Pope Osborne

YOUNG ADULT FICTION

Girl, Unframed – Deb Caletti

Hawk – James Patterson

ADULT FICTION

Half Moon Bay – Jonathan & Jesse Kellerman

The Lost and Found Bookshop – Susan Wiggs

The Order – Daniel Silva

ADULT NON-FICTION

The House of Kennedy – James Patterson

LARGE PRINT

A Better Man – Louise Penny

The Bitterroots – C.J. Box

The Boy from the Woods – Harlan Coben

Close Up – Amanda Quick

Criss Cross – James Patterson

Daddy’s Girls – Danielle Steel

Fearless – Fern Michaels

Hideaway – Nora Roberts

If It Bleeds – Stephen King

It’s Not All Downhill from Here – Terry McMillan

Lavender Blue Murder – Laura Childs

Long Range – C.J. Box

The Numbers Game – Danielle Steel

One Fatal Flaw – Anne Perry

The Persuasion – Iris Johansen

Revenge – James Patterson

The Rise of Magicks – Nora Roberts

Secrets of My Heart – Tracie Peterson

Texas Forever – Janet Dailey

Unleashed – Diana Palmer

Walk the Wire – David Baldacci

Wrath of Poseidon – Clive Cussler

Jennifer Finlay is the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library librarian.