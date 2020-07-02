Business at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library is picking up as people realize they can come in the building and browse for books and pick up Summer Reading kits. We’re so happy to see our patrons and to devise innovative ways to provide library services. I know for many of our patrons the five to ten minutes they spend talking with us is important because they’ve been isolated at home. I’m very proud of our community for taking care of its most vulnerable populations and keeping our industries working safely. We need to pat ourselves on the back and take pride in our success.
Susan Swain, Sock Puppeteer Extraordinaire, will be presenting the program titled Fantasy Sock Puppets on July 7th. This is where picking up the Summer Reading kits will come in handy. The program will be on our YouTube channel and accessible for 30 days. This program will be held at the traditional time of 10:30 am on Tuesday. Here’s how to participate:
Send your email ONCE to bgoodwin@pettigrewlibraries.org the Monday before the first participating program, Include the first name and age of each participant.
Check your email after 5:00 p.m. on Mondays for a link that will be sent to you to join the program on Tuesday.
Watch the Tuesday on-line program at 10:30 am
Come to the library to pick up a FREE kit AFTER each program for participants.
Keep log on back of books read for PRIZES.
Picture Books
The Bedtime Book – Marry Engelbreit
Hot Diggity Dog: The History of the Hot Dog – Adrienne Sylver & Elwood Smith
Books on CD
Fair Warning – Michael Connelly
Hush – James Patterson
The Persuasion – Iris Johansen
The Summer House – James Patterson
Large Print
No Name: The Story of a Ghost Town – Richard Wheeler
Those Jensen Boys! Rope Burn – William Johnstone