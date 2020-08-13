Summer Reading ended this week. I’m very proud of all of my co-worker for their amazing work. They put together the Virtual Summer Reading Program in record time. My next column will have some of the statistics of participation.
Usually at the end of Summer Reading, I take a week off to visit my parents in Greenville, South Carolina. This year I can’t visit but I am going to take a week off. I’m going to take a trip and visit with them once it cools down a little and we can chat outside without the world’s worst mosquitoes.
The Friends of the Library decided to postpone its annual Armchair Traveler Series this year due to the coronavirus. One of the parts of this series that makes it so successful is the gathering of people to share and learn.
We’re working on creating more digital online content for the fall for adults and children. We’ve also been given some leeway with our movie license and may be able to show films outdoors once it cools down and gets dark in our back patio area.
One other very important item. The federal Census data collection will be ending on Sept. 30. If you haven’t taken the 5 minutes to respond to the Census, please do. Many of our patrons do genealogical research and the jumping off point for almost everyone is the Census. This data is also very important for marketing and economic growth. I pulled the Chowan County Census data as part of my research when I was applying for this job. The information that the Census provides is so important for so many reasons. Remember that your replies to the Census are private and it is against the law for anyone to access the anonymous data.
ADULT FICTION
1st Case – James Patterson
The Black Swan of Paris – Karen Robards
Cajun Justice – James Patterson
Deadlock – Catherine Coulter
A Walk Along the Beach – Debbie Macomber
LARGE PRINT
Camino Wind – John Grisham
Hello, Summer – Mary Kay Andrews
The Wedding – Danielle Steel