One would think a past district governor of NC Lions would be too tuff to get sentimental. Not so.
PDG Herb Justice enjoyed himself so much July 22, 2019, in Edenton that he promised wife, Julia, that when he returned, he would bring her with him to savor his next crossing of the Chowan River! What a view!
Kept his word on Monday, Oct. 25.
Justice, a graduate of NC State and a 33-year employee of NCDOT as a Signals Contract Engineer (1963-1966), returned Oct. 25 to talk about Lions Campaign 100. Others around our world are doing likewise.
In 2019, the goal of Campaign 100 began to generate an additional $300 million (USD) by 2022 to reduce blindness, minimize diabetes, treat glaucoma, facilitate cataract surgeries plus provide glasses and other services.
Best estimate then was that 200 million lives could be saved over time.
Unexpectedly a unique impediment surfaced. A pandemic like no other surfaced world-wide in March 2020.
Covid-19 confuses, confounds and complicates life on planet Earth.
An invisible virus residing in the back of anyone's nose can incubate for four weeks and morph into a lethal version of itself. Sneezes, hiccups, outbursts of laughter or ordinary conversations generate air waves spreading the virus to and fro.
Variants of the original virus are appearing. 'Delta' variant may have cousins.
People began to wear masks and stand at least six feet apart from others per best advice from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
The word 'epidemiology' enters ordinary conversation for the first time.Businesses, churches, corporations, day-cares, government entities, hospitals and nursing homes plus schools at all levels alter their daily practices.
Airplane travel declines dramatically. Cruise ships remain in port.
Is an effective vaccine possible? Will each new variant require its own vaccine?
A few feet away Lorenzo Bozo, local showoff, fiddles with pen and paper.
Applying for membership in Edenton Lions Club? No, writing jokes. Puns, too.
"A lion would never play golf. But a Tiger Wood." Bozo laughs quietly. Delighted with himself.
After being still for a while, Bozo scribbles again. "What do you get when you cross a parrot with a lion?" Mimi Motormouth pens her reply, "I don't know but if it wants a cracker better give it one!"
PDG Justice casts an evil eye on them. Smirks stop. Covid-19 is serious. An uncertain and indefinite threat walks planet Earth. What are Lions to do?
Herb Justice was recognized by Lions International as an Ambassador of Good Will in 2019 for his 46 years of service as a Lion. Outstanding credentials! Unwilling to retire! Ever the engineer.
Justice notes that requests to NC DOT to pave a pig path here or there continue. Pandemic or not good service roads are always needed.
Makes a pun on Lion's motto "We Serve.”
Service means helping others near or far. Lion Herb recalls that Tar Heels have benefitted from $300,000 in hurricane disaster relief dollars from LCI. A grant of $100,000 upgrading Camp Dogwood on Lake Norman
has also been received. Thank you very much!
Others listening recalled 1925 when Helen Keller challenged Lions to see her situation as "your opportunity.”
"I knock on your door. I offer you a splendid opportunity for service. Let no preventable blindness happen on your watch."
Or, as Keller (1880-1968) would say on another occasion, "The only thing worse than blindness is having sight but no vision."
So, in a pandemic what do a pride of Lions see as their task?
Because of COVID-19 Lions must restart Campaign 100 to secure new monies for basic work. New monies will reduce river blindness. New monies can minimize diabetes which in 2019 was estimated to afflict
400 million people. You do know that diabetes untreated can result in blindness!
Reducing hunger and malnutrition particularly among women can result in healthier children. Smarter efforts to counter corruption and black-market activities can result in more effective food distribution. Healthy folk are better workers.
Environment awareness means that growing thousands of trees in Kenya can save farmland from an expanding Sahara desert while providing shade and cooler temperatures as more water is retained in the soil.
Lion Herb now morphs into being a Tail Twister.
Again, eyes Leonardo with a stern gaze. If one pledges two dollars a week that results in $100 per year or $300 over a three-year period to heal others.
A smaller commitment of one dollar or $50 extra per year means $150 over three years. A promise of $25 more per year generates $75 over 3 years.
Making this extra effort inspires others while blessing the giver. Healing occurs which otherwise would not have happened.
May Lions continue to Serve.