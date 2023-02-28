...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Members of the Edenton Lions Club, who will be serving the pancake breakfast set for March 25.
It is time for the annual Edenton Lions Club Pancake Breakfast.
The event was “COVID cancelled” in 2020, limited to takeout in 2021 and not scheduled in 2022.
The Edenton Lions Club recently announced that the 2023 Edenton Lions Club Pancake Breakfast will be held this year without encumbrances.
The event is planned for 6:30-10:30 a.m. on March 25 at the Edenton United Methodist Church, Family Life Center, located at 225 Virginia Road in Edenton.
There are at least three reasons to support the project.
First, the $10 supports local projects including eye exams, the purchase of corrective glasses, visits from the mobile vision screening van, vision spot checks for children, college scholarships, a luncheon for the Visually Impaired Persons (VIP) and local events such as the fourth of July fireworks.
Second, there is a chance to see a local retired high school principal creating pancakes instead of a teaching plan, a former football coach cooking up eggs instead of a game play or the pharmacist filling a cup of coffee instead of your prescription.
Third, all the “cool kids” will be there.
For questions or information, contact Lion Craig Miller at 252-337-5494.