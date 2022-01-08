For over 15 years, the Edenton Lions Club has been delivering Christmas Baskets to the Blind and VIPs (Visually Impaired) of Chowan County.
Since the Rocky Hock Lions Club could not have their Annual VIPs Christmas Party this year, the Club agreed to make up baskets of fruit and small gifts and deliver the baskets to the VIPs living in the county, while the Edenton Lions Club delivered baskets in and around Edenton.
For 20 years, the Rocky Hock Lions Club have been hosting the VIPs Christmas Party on the first Monday of December, complete with a buffet dinner, live music of the season, gifts and a chance to sit on Santa’s lap and tell him what they want for Christmas. Pictures are taken with Santa and enlarged and delivered to the VIPs before Christmas Day.
The annual VIPs Christmas Party was postponed in 2020 due to the shutdown by N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper because of the Corona virus.
Also postponed in 2020 was the Annual VIPs Picnic given by the Rocky Hock Lions Club in June and held at the Arrowhead Beach Clubhouse on the beautiful Chowan River. Hamburgers, hot dogs, and beach food is served while live beach music is played.
After dinner the VIPs love playing BINGO with extra-large cards with the assistance of their caregivers and Lions. Both the Annual VIPs Picnic and the Annual VIPs Christmas Party had to be cancelled again this year due to the Virus.
The Edenton Lions Club also has an annual Breakfast for the Blind Fundraiser in March of each year at the Edenton Baptist Church for an eat-in breakfast. Tickets are given to the Social Worker for the Blind in Chowan County and are given out to the VIPs for a free breakfast.
In March 2020 and 2021, the Breakfast for the Blind Fundraiser were canceled. On Oct. 20, the Edenton Lions Club was able to hold the Breakfast for the Blind Fundraiser at the Edenton Methodist Church as a drive-thru event. This was done as a drive-thru event to avoid health risks because of COVID-19.
Our hope and prayers are that both VIPs parties hosted by the Rocky Hock Lions Club and the Breakfast for the Blind Fundraiser hosted by the Edenton Lions Club will be able to come back strong in 2022.
The VIPs really enjoy getting out and being with friends, neighbors, and Lions and appreciate everything that is done for them.
The Motto of the Lions Club is “WE SERVE”, but our Lions Clubs walk beside the ones (VIPs) we serve.