Lions Basnight 1

Sheriff Scooter Basnight gave a presentation to the Edenton Lions Club recently. 

 Contributed Photo

The Sheriff of Chowan County, Edward “Scooter” Basnight, brought his message to the Edenton Lions Club on Jan. 23.

Throughout his presentation, club members marveled at his unpretentious manner, concern for the welfare of his employees and Chowan County residents, and his attentive stewardship of the taxpayer dollar.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.