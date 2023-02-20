The Sheriff of Chowan County, Edward “Scooter” Basnight, brought his message to the Edenton Lions Club on Jan. 23.
Throughout his presentation, club members marveled at his unpretentious manner, concern for the welfare of his employees and Chowan County residents, and his attentive stewardship of the taxpayer dollar.
Entities within the Chowan County’s Sheriff’s Office include the sheriff’s office, comprised of 21 full-time sworn law enforcement personnel; the Communications Center consisting of a director plus nine full-time and five part-time dispatchers; and the Chowan County Detention Center which is staffed by one administrator, one lieutenant and eight detention officers.
The Sheriff’s Office has an expansive range of responsibilities, including general law enforcement, service calls, investigations, paper service, courtroom security, inmate and involuntary commitment transportation, weapon permits, sex offender registering and tracking, school resource officers (provided to all grade schools) and other duties too numerous to list.
To execute these responsibilities, Sheriff Basnight fully trains and equips his staff. One critically important training program is Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training.
Throughout North Carolina, law enforcement agencies, mental health professionals and advocates have partnered to establish CIT Teams.
These are police-based pre-booking jail diversion programs that provide law enforcement officers the knowledge and skills they need to de-escalate persons in crisis. One hundred percent of Chowan County Deputies are CIT trained. All new hires are required to take the course.
Training is necessary and so is equipment. Law enforcement equipment is often expensive, however, there are a surprising number of alternative funding sources. Sheriff Basnight has found many of them.
Alternative funding sources, in this context, means “saving taxpayer dollars.”
The Sheriff mentioned sources that include the 1033 Law Enforcement Support Office Program, United States Deputy Association, North Carolina Sheriff’s Association Procurement Program, the North Carolina Governor’s Crime Commission and the United States Probation Office (Federal District Court Judge Terrence Boyle).
These organizations partially or fully fund or date much needed equipment.
One example is the 1033 Law Enforcement Support Office Program through which the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office received the following: E350 utility van, Mercury 150 boat motor, two laser printers, twenty incident response shields, rifle targets, tool kits, safety goggles and a heavy-duty trailer. The original cost to the federal government was $100,000. The cost to Chowan County taxpayers was zero.
Sheriff Basnight closed by sharing a photograph of The Sheriff’s Support Brotherhood. This robust group of North Carolina Sheriffs stand ready to support every one of their law enforcement colleagues.