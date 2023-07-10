ROCKY HOCK — The Rocky Hock Lions Club installed new officers, a new board of directors, and inducted two new members at its meeting on June 24.
District Gov. Allen Swaim was on hand to install the new slate of officers that includes Laura Layton, president; Cheryl Messinger, first vice president; Rick Elkins, second vice president; Wanda Wilson, third vice president; Frances Jordan, secretary; Sharon Savage, assistant secretary; and Laura Layton, assistant treasurer.
Also installed were one-year Directors Gail Forehand and Anne Knox, two-year Directors Charlie Wilson and Sharon Savage, three-year Directors Wanda Wilson and Mike Lyens, and immediate past president Wanda Wilson.
New Membership Chair Frances Jordan, Tail Twister and 50/50 Sharon Savage, and Lion Tamer Charlie Wilson were also installed.
Swaim also inducted two new members into Lions Club International: Rachel Bucy and Carlene Nicolaus. Both were presented with a Rocky Hock Lions Club pin, a White Cane pin, and a District Governor’s pin. Frances Jordan, who sponsored the new members, was presented with a Certificate of Sponsorship and a pin for each new member.
Lions Frances Jordan and Sid L. Scruggs III were presented with the Beacon of Hope Fellowship award and pin for their leadership. Three other Lions were presented with years of service pins: Frances Jordan (20 years), Guy Simmons (10 years), and Mary Morris (10 years).
Eight members received 100 Percent Attendance pins. They were Gail Forehand, Frances Jordan, Anne Knox, Laura Layton, Mike Lyens, Sharon Savage, Charlie Wilson and Wanda Wilson.
Frances Jordan was presented with the Lion of the Year plaque and pin for 2022-23.
President Wanda Wilson presented Swaim with a check for $1,000 from the Million Dollar Campaign and a certificate of Appreciation from the Rocky Hock Lions Club, along with a club pin.