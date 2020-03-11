As I have said many times, Edenton and the surrounding area is home to so many good cooks. Luckily these wonderful cooks often share their beloved and time-honored recipes with friends and family. And fortunately most recipes are not shared with a wink and a nod mischievously omitting a key ingredient so that only the original cook can successfully create her dish. But thankfully Edentonians are an honest folk and known for their generosity
Some cooks even share their recipes in local Edenton cookbooks such as “Take the Tour: For a Taste of Colonial Edenton: Recipes from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church,” or an old edition of “Take Tea” at the Barker House.
Local cookbooks are a wealth of great recipes. I have a large collection of local cookbooks from bed and breakfasts, churches, school organizations, hospital auxiliaries, sororities and local Junior Leagues. My favorite is an award-winning Junior League of Denver cookbook, “Colorado Cache,” which I enjoyed helping create as a recipe tester and taster.
Raleigh food writers Debbie Moose and Bridgette Lacy stayed with me when promoting their local cookbooks “Sunday Dinner, Buttermilk and Southern Holidays.” These cookbooks from their Savor The South series were highlighted at Shepherd-Pruden Memorial Library. Debbie and Bridgette encouraged me to publish my own cookbook which I have already compiled and shared with family and friends.
Recently a local recipe known for being one of the best for yeast roll in Edenton was brought to my attention. Mary Ann Climer has generously agreed to make these fabulous dinner rolls for an elegant dinner won by a group at a Cupola House Association auction. She also graciously agreed to share this recipe for all. It’s a versatile recipe, and although it makes a large quantity, the rolls can be pre-made and frozen for a fairly quick bake any time. The dough can even be used in your favorite cinnamon roll recipe which can also be made ahead and baked off in the morning.
Enjoy!