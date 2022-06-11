While it is not yet July, many community groups begin to gear up for their organizational seasons in the Fall.
For the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR, this means that there will be new officers to lead the local chapter.
What, you may ask, is NSDAR?
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, also known as DAR, is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s volunteer service organization.
Any woman 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion or ethnic background — who can prove lineal descent from a participant in the American Revolutionary War is welcome to join our membership.
Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR is one of 105 North Carolina chapters chartered by our national organization headquartered at 1776 D Street NW in Washington D. C.
The local Edenton Tea Party Chapter was chartered on Feb. 27, 1948 and is now almost 75 years old. The Chapter’s name commemorates the protest of fifty-one women against British injustices.
This incident, which was led by Penelope Barker, occurred on Oct. 25, 1774, and was one of the first instances of women participating in political activity in the colonies.
According to the late noted Edenton historian Miss Elizabeth Vann Moore, the reason for the event was not “tea and taxes” but the result of the Provincial Congress that had met in New Bern in August 1774 and the fact that area representatives had been sent to the Continental Congress in Philadelphia.
The 51 women were concerned about what was going to happen to them and their friends and families as a result. These women knew that signing this resolution could cause hardships, and indeed, might have been considered treasonous, but they put their signatures on the line and this became known as the first instance of women participating in political activity in the colonies.
When the Edenton Tea Party Chapter NSDAR was chartered the name of the chapter was selected to commemorate the protest of these fifty one women against the British injustices of 1774.
Recognition of the 51 Edenton women as Patriots finally became a reality through a December 10, 2020 NSDAR Executive Committee motion that read: “To authorize the Office of Registrar General to recognize as Patriots the fifty one signatories of the Edenton Resolve, dated October 25, 1774, provided there is no later known declaration or demonstration of loyalty to the Crown.”
Miss Elizabeth Vann Moore had always hoped that someday the DAR would approve these women as Revolutionary War patriots; as of December 10, 2020 her 50-plus years of work, and the work of many others, was finally rewarded. To see a more in-depth history of the chapter, please go to our website www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/.
Over the years, the Edenton Tea Party Chapter has had many “honored daughters” – those who have served as state officers, state chairs, state vice chairs, district directors and chapter officers.
Beginning with the May 11 meeting, the following women assumed the leadership of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter for 2022 to 2024: Sandra Sperry of Hertford, Regent; Melanie Bonanza of Hertford, First Vice Regent; Nicole Dalton, of Hertford, Second Vice Regent; Clara King of Edenton, Chaplain; Melanie Gibbs of Edenton, Recording/Corresponding Secretary.
Additionally, Kim Gongwer of Edenton will assume the responsibilities of Treasurer; Debbie Spence of Edenton, Registrar; Anne Rowe of Edenton, Historian; and Celeste Maus of Edenton, Librarian.
Together these women represent over 150 years of DAR experience.
We at the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR, are ready, willing, able, and eager to help you join our chapter. Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Chapter Registrar Debbie Spence – 252-221-4295, dspencezoo@hotmail.com or Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592; 39btaylor@gmail.com for additional information.
You may also go to the Chapter Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/