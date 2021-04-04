The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) celebrates the national effort of creating and donating 1 million masks and other PPE to protect essential workers and people in need in just under a year.
As of the end of 2020 four members of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter had hand-sewn and donated 552 masks which were valued by DAR at $2,780. These masks were distributed to various nonprofit organizations throughout North Carolina. Additionally 51 quilts (valued at $2,550) and 33 lap robes (valued at $825) were also made and distributed to veterans’ facilities.
“As a country we have been working to keep our fellow citizens healthy and get through this pandemic. The DAR members in our chapter wanted to do our part to give back to those working hard to keep our community healthy and safe,” said Edenton Tea Party Chapter Regent Sandra Sperry. “We know this has been a difficult year for everyone and we wanted to do whatever we could to help.”
Nationwide, more than 1,400 DAR chapters from all 50 states and five overseas chapters have participated in the organization’s Service to America Committee’s From Home initiative. As of March 27, 2021, the number has reached 1,045,180 masks and personal protection equipment (PPE.) The state of North Carolina has contributed a total of 33,885 these.
“I am exceptionally proud of what DAR members are accomplishing as part of a proud tradition of service that dates to our 1890 founding,” said Denise Doring VanBuren, DAR President General. “In difficult times like these, we know that it is not the emergency that defines us, but how we respond to it.”
The DAR’s work on the mask-making project hearkens back to a long tradition of service to America. DAR members organized the DAR Hospital Corps during the Spanish-American War. During World War I DAR loaned its National Headquarters land in downtown Washington, D.C. to the federal government for a temporary office building housing 600 people working on the war effort. During World War II, the DAR worked with the American Red Cross and loaned its buildings to support the war effort, even housing a day nursery for children in its basement for working military spouses.
For DAR membership inquiries and other questions about the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, contact Membership Chairman Beth Taylor at 252-482-3592 or 39btaylor@gmail.com.
To learn more about DAR visit www.dar.org or visit the Edenton Tea Party Chapter website at Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR (ncdar.org).
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to preserve the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence. For more than 130 years, the DAR has strived to bring awareness to the honorable sacrifices and enduring legacy of all patriots who fought for America’s freedom. Through the DAR Genealogical Research System (www.dar.org/GRS), the public can access a free database of information amassed by the DAR about these patriots.
DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s service organization with close to 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. DAR members passionately carry out the timeless mission of promoting historic preservation, education, and patriotism.