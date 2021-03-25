Carl Curnutte III, executive director of the Elizabethan Gardens in Manteo, was program speaker at the March 10, 2021 meeting of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR. His program certainly brought a touch of spring to the meeting!
He is a native of Ashland, Kentucky, and a graduate of Morehead State University. He previously served as executive director and producer of The Lost Colony. His early background was in costume design and has designed over 400 television credits and films. His Broadway credits include The Producers, Crazy for You, Guys and Dolls, Private Lives, and the national tour of A Christmas Carol. He is a member of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and active with the Dare County Arts Council. He is on the board of the Dare County Chamber of Commerce, First Flight Rotary Club, March of Dimes, and the Outer Banks Hospital Development Committee. He is chair of the Get Pinked Program for the Outer Banks Hospital and has served on the National Endowment of the Arts grant committee, and in 2014 her received the Governor’s Volunteer Award for NC.
Curnutte spoke and presented a PowerPoint program to illustrate the beauty of The Elizabethan Gardens. He also spoke in depth of the fascinating history.
In 1950, Mrs. Charles Cannon, wife of the North Carolina philanthropist; Inglis Fletcher, a Chowan County resident and noted historian and author; and Sir Evelyn Wrench, Founder of the English Speaking Union, and Lady Wrench, were visiting Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and The Lost Colony outdoor drama on Roanoke Island. The idea came to them to ask The Garden Club of North Carolina to sponsor a garden on a tract adjoining Fort Raleigh National Park. It was their thinking that the creation of a cultural attraction would enhance the value of this area as a permanent memorial to Sir Walter Raleigh’s lost colonists.
The Garden Club in 1951, voted to build such a garden on property leased for ninety-nine years from the Roanoke Island Historical Association. The original goal was modest…a two-acre garden which was to typify the kind of garden a successful colonist might have built on Roanoke Island had the colonization succeeded. In the meantime, a contractor told The Garden Club about some valuable garden statuary he was dismantling on the Greenwood Estate of The Honorable John Hay Whitney, Ambassador to The Court of St. James, Thomasville, Georgia. Through the intervention of Innocenti & Webel, landscape architects of New York, a gift of an ancient Italian fountain, dating back beyond the time of Queen Elizabeth I, came to Roanoke Island and The Garden Club of North Carolina. Subsequently, the internationally renowned landscape firm of Innocenti & Webel was retained by The Garden Club to plan and erect the garden. With the Whitney statuary as his inspiration, Webel set out to create a garden Elizabethan in spirit and style but adapted to the present. Construction began on the historic date of June 2, 1953, the date Queen Elizabeth II was crowned Queen of England. The Gardens were formally opened August 18, 1960, on the 373rd anniversary of the birth of Virginia Dare, the first child born in America of English parentage. Thus the Elizabethan gardens came into being.
Since this auspicious beginning of The Gardens, no single event has contributed to its vigorous growth, but history reflects that The Gardens owe their progress to a mingling of little dreams and big visions through a high caliber of leadership, the dedication of thousands of garden club members, an untiring and loyal garden staff and individual donations of furnishings, garden accessories and plants.
The impressive entrance wall of old handmade brick holds great iron gates which once hung at the French Embassy in Washington and were a gift of The Honorable C. Douglas Dillon, Undersecretary of State and later United States Treasurer and Mrs. Dillon.
The Gate House, made of the same old warmly-colored handmade brick from the Silas Lucas kiln in Wilson, North Carolina, before the turn of the century, is modeled after the architecture of a 16th century orangery with a flagstone floor, hand-hewn beams, and a wide door with cross design. Above the entrance is set a sculptural stone coat-of-arms of Elizabeth I.
As one enters The Gardens from the Gate House, the fragrance of herbs and the handsome white Carrara marble fountain suggests the Elizabethan world. Pine needles carpet the winding walks to the different areas of the Gardens from the courtyard of the Gate House, named for their various plantings – Rhododendron Walk, Uppowoc Walk (Indian name for tobacco), and Presidents’ Walk, a 155-foot meandering path so named for past presidents of The Garden Club of North Carolina.
The Mount, which is part of the Whitney collection, is ascended by stone steps and serves as an axis from which four paths radiate to vistas that form the dominant interests of the Gardens.
To the north is a path lined with yucca, century plants and rare sea holly indigenous to the area, which winds down to a water gate on the shores of Roanoke Sound.
To the south of the formal Sunken Garden is the Great Lawn where the cast of THE LOST COLONY outdoor drama sometimes performs Elizabethan masques in the summer. Here is one ancient live oak estimated to have been living in 1585 when the first colonists landed.
To the east is a marble statue of Virginia Dare, which is the sculptor’s version of what Virginia Dare would have looked like had she grown to womanhood. An American sculptor Maria Louise Lander, in Rome in 1859, carved it. After an incredibly hectic existence, including two years at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean due to shipwreck off the coast of Spain, a tenure in the State Hall of History in Raleigh in the early twenties, a short stay with the Pulitzer prize-winning Paul Green at his estate, “The Oaks”, near Chapel Hill who decided to give it to The Garden, the statue of Virginia Dare finally came to rest about one hundred years after its creation.
Today Virginia Dare stands at the place of her birth in her own niche. An Indian legend persists that Virginia did grow up among the Indians and that her spirit roams Roanoke in the form of a white doe. Whatever one elects to believe, Virginia Dare stands fixed in The Elizabethan Gardens, the first child of the first colony of Elizabethan England.
Finally, to the west of the Mount, a series of three flights of steps descend to the Sunken Garden. Enclosed by a low, perforated wall of old, handmade brick, the entire area is a centerpiece of The Gardens. The central focal point is the ancient Italian fountain and pool with carved balustrade from the Whitney collection. The coat-of-arms in the fretted stonework is that of the Farnesi family of 16th century Italy.
There is beauty for all in this lovely year-round garden in its tranquil setting on the shores of Roanoke Sound. But more than a vision of beauty is a thrilling experience of the women of The Garden Club of North Carolina, so aptly described by the late Inglis Fletcher on the plaque at the entrance gates as follows:
“Down the centuries English women have built gardens to the glory of God, the beauty of the countryside and the comfort of their souls.”
“The women of the Garden Club of North Carolina have planted this garden in memory of the valiant men and women who founded the first English Colony in America.”
“From this hallowed ground they walked away through the dark forest and into history.”