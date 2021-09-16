EDENTON — The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the Revolution will celebrate Constitution Week with an event Saturday at the Historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse in Edenton.
The program, which gets underway at 10 a.m., will include a welcome by Edenton Tea Party Chapter Regent Sandra Sperry, the posting of the colors by the John A. Holmes JROTC, the Pledge of Allegiance by chapter member Virginia Wood, and the singing of the national anthem by Sidney Lassiter.
Prayers will be given by the Rev. Junior White of Ballard’s Bridge Baptist Church, and patriotic music will be offered by members of Kimberley Dunlow’s music class from the Chowan Middle School.
Annette Wright, the Edenton Tea Party Chapter’s 2020 Community Service Award Winner, will be the guest speaker. Wright will provide biographical information about North Carolina’s three signers of the U.S. Constitution: William Blount, Richard Dobbs Spaight and Hugh Williamson. Her focus, however, will be Williamson, who was a resident of Edenton at the time.
The Junior White family will provide additional patriotic music, which will be followed by Edenton Tea Party Chapter members Deborah Spence who will talk about the history of the Hugh Williamson Monument.
The Rev. White will provide the benediction, which will be followed by Johnny Cash’s rendition of “The Ragged Old Flag.”
Music by the Junior White family will precede the JROTC retiring of the colors.
There will then be a wreath laying ceremony at the Hugh Williamson Monument.
This year marks the 66th anniversary of Constitution Week. NSDAR Past President General Gertrude S. Carraway, who is also an Honorary NC State Regent, was responsible for the annual designation of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.
The DAR made its own resolution for Constitution Week, which was adopted April 21, 1955.