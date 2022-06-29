Thirty-six local students from Edenton-Chowan Schools earned awards from arts festivals on the local, district and state levels.
The festivals were sponsored by the North Carolina Federation of Woman’s Clubs and were held locally in the schools in January, virtually on the district level in February and in-person at the state level in Mebane in March.
Of all the students who participated locally, 18 went on to compete at the district level, six of those went onto the state competition and one student went onto the national competition.
Competition was rigorous and, although no high school students went beyond district level, several younger students placed.
The students who earned district and state honors from Chowan Middle School for artwork are as follows:
• William Farmer, 1st in District;
• Diney Santibanez, 1st in District, 1st in State;
• Karen DIaz-Yepez, 1st in District; and
• Margot Simmons, 1st in District.
The student who earned district and state honors from White Oak Elementary for a literary piece is Emerson Von Brabandt – first in District, first in State, competed on national level.
The students’ entries were compiled by their art/literature teachers, Sarah Ryder at White Oak Elementary School, Carisa Copeland at Chowan Middle School and Amy Griffith at John A. Holmes High School.
Awards were announced at the respective school award ceremonies at the end of this school year and students were presented with certificates and cash prizes.
The Edenton Woman’s Club motto is “Service Above Self.” Club members are active in the community in the areas of education, arts, historic preservation and renovation. All local women are invited to join.
Fundraising events, as well as tea and book sales, make it possible to award scholarships to students for advanced education and grants to local entities for preservation and renovation of historic properties.
The most well-known event is the biennial Pilgrimage of Homes. The next Pilgrimage will be held throughout Edenton on April 14-15, 2023.
For more information, please follow the Edenton Woman’s Club on Facebook or contact President Jeanne Marquitz at jeannemarquitz@gmail.com.