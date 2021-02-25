During the month of January, the Chowan County Sheriffs Office, in conjunction with Edenton-Chowan Schools, held their annual Lock Up Hunger Food Drive.
This food drive is essential to Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry to replenish its shelves after the busy holiday season. Even amid COVID-19, remote learning, and the never-ending rain, this food drive was a huge success with over 1,500 pounds of raised.
“We are always extremely grateful for the hard work and dedication of our local law enforcement here in Chowan County and our schools who have excelled during this difficult year,” the food pantry wrote in a Facebook post. “We are so blessed by the continued support of our community in our mission to ‘Lock up Hunger.’”