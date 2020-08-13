The first day of school is approaching and even though it might not be the same as years past, it is still an exciting milestone to be marked. COVID has spoiled many plans, but the start to a new year of classes can still be made memorable whether you choose remote or face-to-face learning, and a yummy treat can add a special touch.
To start off the first day with a bit of tasty whimsy and with little effort you can add special touches to breakfast by arranging banana slices, berries, or oranges into a face or a butterfly on a piece of toast. Or make a special yogurt and fruit parfait in a sundae glass with pretty layers or even in a waffle cone, and top with a cherry. Or make pancake batter with natural food dyes in fun colors and create pancakes with their initials, grade, and the year.
Lunches can be fun, too. I used to make animals and insects out of fruit and vegetables, and there are many examples on Pinterest. I also used to literally make green eggs and ham for my little Sam-I-Am’s by adding a natural green food dye to eggs and scramble them and top with cubes of ham. Or I would dye their mac and cheese a sky blue. I also made dessert “grilled cheese” by sandwiching orange icing between toasted slices of pound cake.
An after-school treat to finish that first day off is always appreciated especially when it’s the classic cookies and milk. Most everyone has their favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe and a good sugar cookie can’t be beat, but my kid’s favorite was the old-fashioned Snickerdoodle. It has a little crunch when you take a bite, yet is soft as a pillow inside with warm cinnamon sugar flavor.
This week I have included my recipe for Snickerdoodles. These cookies have been around since the late 1800s and have been an American favorite for years. My recipe is easy to throw together, and I like to just bake off a few at a time and refrigerate or freeze the remaining dough for later. Nothing is better than a warm cookie out of the oven, when the scent of cinnamon permeates the air. Just be sure to bring the dough up to room temperature each time you bake a batch.
Enjoy!