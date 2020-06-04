Heat and humidity are beginning to settle here in Edenton signaling the beginning of summertime weather. When it’s hot outside no one wants to stand over a hot stove in the kitchen and the grill is a great alternative.
When I think of grilling my go to meal is the simple all-American burger. Hamburgers may be considered America’s favorite food and can be found from fast food chains to fine dining. These tasty beef patties originated in Hamburg, Germany, but serving the burger between bread is an American innovation from the turn of the century.
Preparing a hamburger may seem simple but to make the perfect burger there are a few guidelines that are universal with chefs. Never use lean ground beef as fat adds flavor and moisture. Ground chuck that is 80 percent lean to 20 percent fat is optimal. Another basic principal is to make a deep depression in the center of the patty when forming the ground beef. This will ensure a nice patty shape remains after cooking and the center does not rise creating a meatball. Do not overwork the meat and purists only season with salt and pepper to enhance the flavor of good quality beef.
Some restaurants use a panade or a mixture of bread and milk combined into a paste that is incorporated into the ground beef to keep the meat tender and juicy when cooked to medium-well or well-done. For safe consumption of ground beef the patty should be fully cooked, but never cook a burger to medium unless your beef comes from a reliable known source. The USDA recommends cooking ground beef until it reaches an internal temperature of 160 degrees or well-done for safe serving especially for the very young or very old, pregnant or for those with compromised immune systems.
When grilling burgers the key is to only flip once and not to touch the meat otherwise. Always wait until a crust forms on the bottom of the patty before flipping, and then again on the other side as well. A medium burger cooks to 145 degrees and cooks about eight minutes, medium well takes roughly nine minutes and well-done takes 11 minutes total cooking time.
A nice soft, grilled bun, a little melted cheese and simple condiments complete your perfect hamburger. But there are many kinds of burgers besides beef from turkey to salmon to black bean that fulfill the urge for a smokey and meaty mouthful. This week I have included a recipe for a black bean burger that is hearty and satisfying.
Enjoy!