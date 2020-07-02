Snakes in the garden may cause concern for some people, but often the snake is not causing any harm and may be one of the gardener’s best friends. Snakes help keep rat, mice, vole, and rabbit populations in check. Snakes are seen most often in the spring or fall as they search for food or move to and from hibernation areas. They are frequently associated with small mammal habitats because rodents are primary food sources for many snake species.
Several venomous snakes, including the copperhead, cottonmouth (also known as water moccasin), three rattlesnake species, and eastern coral snakes are found in North Carolina.
When snakes are observed on your property, keep a safe distance unless you can positively identify the species as being non-venomous. Wild snakes often bask in the sun and this is when they become highly visible. In most cases, the snake will move on by itself. It can be very difficult to differentiate between venomous and non-venomous snakes. As a general guideline, the three rattlesnake species are pit vipers and can be identified by a pit between and slightly below the eye and nostril, long movable fangs, a vertically elliptical pupil, and a triangular head (see image). Nonvenomous snakes have two rows of scales on their tails, while venomous snakes have one row of scales. For help in identifying snakes, Davidson College has created a free app for Apple iPhones (it can be downloaded from iTunes) and has multiple pictures of each species of snake in North Carolina. Search Snakes of North Carolina.
To discourage snakes in the garden, follow these strategies:
- Reduce cover and food supply by mowing closely around homes, gardens and storage buildings.
- Store firewood and lumber away from the house and preferably elevated off the ground.
- Reduce mulch layers around shrubs to discourage small animals.
- Close cracks and crevices in buildings and around pipes and utility connections with 1⁄4-inch mesh hardware cloth, mortar or sheet metal.
- Repellents are not effective.