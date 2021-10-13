EDENTON - A search warant lead to the confiscation of multiple marijuana plants.
At approximately 4:33 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, the Edenton Police Department, along with the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the 200 block of Court Street in Edenton to execute a search warrant for narcotics.
While on the scene, officers and deputies located several marijuana plants inside the residence.
According the Edenton Police Chief Henry King Jr., officers and deputies discovered that two rooms inside the residence had been converted into indoor marijuana growing rooms.
“The grow rooms had equipment that officers and deputies would typically associate with growing marijuana,” Chief King added.
A firearm was also seized while executing the search warrant.
According to Chief King, Terrick Lamont Rountree surrendered himself to the Edenton Police Department around 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Roundtree was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony trafficking in marijuana, felony possession of schedule VI controlled substance, felony manufacture of marijuana and felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place.
He was taken before the on-duty magistrate, and received a $10,500 secured bond.
The estimated street value of the marijuana was $44,000.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Sergeant Michael at 252-482-5144 ext. 106 or 252-337-4878. Those with information may also contact Detective Lopez at 252-482-5144 ext. 107 or 252-337-4599.
Chief King and his officers encourage anyone with any information about criminal activity to contact the police department by calling 252-482-5144 or the anonymous tip line at 252-632-0303. Information may also be shared online at https://www.edentonpd.com/anonymouscrimetips.htm.
Chief King wanted to remind everyone of the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “he who passively accepts evil is as much involved in it as he who helps to perpetrate it. He who accepts evil without protesting against it is really cooperating with it.”
