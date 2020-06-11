Wandering the aisles of any food market is a dreaded job for many who like to get in and out quickly like my husband. But for me the experience of choosing each vegetable or fruit and seeing what is newly offered and available is cathartic.
For almost 20 years I have enjoyed my trips to The Fresh Market where grocery shopping is taken to a new level with classical music softly playing and an array of unusual and hard to find foods to delight the senses. This excursion is only surpassed by the markets in France where every sense is titillated with the fragrance of freshly baked breads, the perfume of cheeses, the vivid displays of fresh fish and meats, and the exuberant colors of local fruits and vegetables, and of course the joy of watching the locals.
In Edenton, my weekly visits to the Farmers Market are always enjoyable as well. Living in a small town it’s so nice to see familiar faces, especially because we have been house-bound for so long. But this virus has also been a kill-joy for my need to touch the vegetables and I have been scolded for trying, but I like to choose my own.
Although it is early for tomatoes I got several wonderful varieties at our Farmer’s Market from green tomatoes for frying to bright red juicy ones with that wonderful garden-fresh aroma. Darryl Stallings of Back 40 Produce offers a large selection of vegetables besides tomatoes at the Edenton Farmers Market, and hopefully I can get my joy back soon by choosing my own.
Other farm stands such as Bunch’s also offer tomatoes now for those of us whose tomato plants aren’t quite ready, and we need that fresh tomato fix. Since my garden herbs are overflowing their beds and basil is abundant I recently served my fresh tomato basil soup made with local tomatoes to a group of ladies for a luncheon on the porch. Tomato soup makes a nice early summer meal when paired with a hearty main course salad topped with chicken, or with the iconic grilled cheese sandwich.
This week I have included my recipe for Fresh Roasted Tomato Basil Soup.
Enjoy!