Massage and therapeutic bodywork was put to a screeching halt during the coronavirus threat. (And it does make sense, as any sort of contact with another human almost deems it to be a flavoring of Russian roulette.)
It’s inevitable that the protocol of receiving such a healthy practice will change in the coronavirus’ aftermath.
Therapist Pamela Ann Bennion mentions it could be that both parties will need to wear protective masks. And perhaps even the attire of the client will need to be placed in a “sanitized” shelf or box before getting onto the table. Also wearing provided throw away footwear and having the client remove them once on the table and replacing this same footwear when the session has completed before getting off the table to dress.
And perhaps sanitizing the hands as they exit both the room and the building.
Then once home, the client may be instructed to immediately disrobe and “toss” the attire worn to the session into the wash to be cleansed upon entering their home. (This may be extreme but may be helpful to clients at a high risk to the coronavirus.)
For the therapist, cleaning and sanitizing in between each client and not just at the end of the day could come into play. This could entail door knobs, the door itself, the floor/carpet, and maybe even having an air purifier. (A side note, fresh sheets, face cradle cover and pillowcase are always used for each new client. So, this is a given.)
And it could even be that the therapist will change their own attire in between each client. So wearing simple inexpensive scrubs making it easier to do so may become popular. This also may bring about the need for a laundry service adding an additional expense. (Most therapists in private practice do their own laundry.)
All this extra disinfecting can make it hard for massage franchises, salons, etc., to function in the red with the added time between services to accommodate such disinfecting protocols. (Bennion mentions that a lot of places need to have services done in a timely fashion to generate the needed number of appointments to acquire a profit.)
So, will it be worth all the hassle? Why yes. As health has no price or level of inconvenience. And therapeutic bodywork does help “boost” the immune system simply by decreasing a client’s stress level.