The Cupola House Speaker Series featured Matt Markoya, of Old North Pewter, on Monday, Feb. 24, at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, in Edenton.
Following a social time of snacks and admiring his samples of hand-crafted pewter and silver, his audience settled down for his program, “Pewter: The Poor Man’s Silver.” Matt still creates pewter today in Edenton using 18th century tools and techniques. Lead-free pewter melted over a wood fire, on a recreated 18th century brick forge. Individually hand cast, echoing colonial craftsman. Each piece “solid and pure.”
The Cupola House Association Speaker Series is free to the public. The next program will be Monday, March 30, at the Cupola House. Please join our speakers Tom Newbern and Don Jordan as we journey thru the Cupola Houses’ History and the recreation of the coveted Edenton Chair. Refreshments, 5 p.m.; program, 5:30 p.m.