Edenton-Chowan Schools’ middle-school students who currently are participating in face-to-face learning will soon move to four days a week of in-person classes.
During a special meeting on Thursday, Sept. 24, the Board of Education unanimously approved a recommendation to combine middle school cohorts A and B. Beginning Oct. 19, middle school students, who originally enrolled for face-to-face learning, will come to school four days a week, Superintendent Michael Sasscer said.
Wednesdays will continue to be a remote day to stay aligned with the schedule at John A. Holmes High School.
“For the vast majority of classes, our numbers will remain considerably smaller than normal; thus, we will be able to socially distance and tightly adhere to our health protocols,” Sasscer said.
To support the middle school’s transition, the Board approved moving the Oct. 7 early-release day to Oct. 15. Oct. 16 will remain a district-wide remote learning day.
In regards to PreK-5, the board approved that the school system continue to operate PreK-5 classes under Plan B through first semester, as originally planned.
“This allows schools to continue building momentum, while beginning preparations now for transitioning to Plan A on Jan. 5, 2021,” Sasscer said.
He also noted that throughout this collaborative process, leadership consistently came back to the importance of teachers’ health, energy, and ability to sustain a level of excellence our students deserve. “We want all our friends in-person and we will get there by following a carefully planned, phased approach.”
There is no change reported for high school students at this time.
The Board of Education held the meeting in response Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement that public schools could consider going with the Plan A option for students in grades PreK-5th grades.