...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico Sound.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Mildred White, pictured as the “birthday queen” on her 106th birthday. White is the venerable steward of Whites Crossroads in Bertie County.
Local centenarian Mildred White just reached another milestone – her 106th birthday was celebrated a month ago.
Born during the height of the First World War – and when John McCormack’s “Somewhere a Voice is Calling” was the most popular song in America – White reached the venerable age of 106 on Sept. 30.
One of around 97,000 Americans over the age of 100, White has spent most of her life as a steward of Whites Crossroads in Bertie County, situated between Askewville and Colerain.
Rita White, daughter-in-law to Mildred, spoke to the Chowan Herald from Chowan River Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where her mother-in-law is currently staying.
“I think she’s the oldest person here,” Rita White said. “They just admitted someone who was 102, but I think Mildred is the oldest.”
Rita White explained that Mildred was born and raised in Bertie County and met her husband, Hubert, who she then opened a store with.
“Mildred and her husband had a small country store at Whites Crossroads,” she said. “She lived there her whole married life, first living in the back of the store until their house was built beside it.”
A store still stands today at Whites Crossroads, the notable intersection of Wakelon, Perrytown and Meadow roads in eastern Bertie County. The current store hosts a grill, grocery and old fashioned gas pumps.
Since 1974, Mildred has been widowed. She and her husband Hubert had just one child, but now have three granddaughters, a grandson, four great-granddaughters and one great-grandson.
Mildred has always been a hard worker, Rita White assures.
“Most of the work Mildred did over the years was store and farm work,” she said.
Some of Mildred’s favorite things to do and experience over the years include spending time with her family, cooking for and feeding those who come over and enjoying company at her home.
“She was very much a homemaker and she loves her church,” Rita White said.
Mildred White is one of the original members of the Perrytown Assembly of God, located south of Colerain.
“She just told me the other day that she’s been a hard worker all her life and wasn’t ready to give it up yet,” Rita White said.