Chowan County resident Ryan Miller was recently named one of the 2022-23 Kenan Fellows.
Miller joined five other eastern North Carolina educators whose fellowships were made possible through a collaboration between the N.C. Department of Public Instruction (DPI), the #IamCS movement, and the Kenan Fellows Program for Teacher Leadership at N.C. State University.
“I am excited to have been chosen as a Kenan Fellow. It is truly an honor to have been chosen for this opportunity to grow professionally and personally, it will no doubt have a profound impact on the educational opportunities provided to students in our region and communities,” Miller said. “I strongly believe in learning for a lifetime and this opportunity will no doubt expand my knowledge and ability to connect others with life changing opportunities within our region.”
As the work-based learning coordinator at NEAAAT (in Elizabeth City), Miller oversees the internship program. A total of 41 students participated in internships this school year and Miller anticipates about 75 to participate in local businesses and organizations next year.
Students are placed in internships based on their current career interests and they receive a minimum of 80 hours throughout the semester at their placement.
The teachers chosen locally are part of the 2022-23 Kenan Fellows cohort, and their fellowship projects will be to advance STEM education and build a Northeastern North Carolina based ecosystem of teacher leaders that will support career and workforce development in the computer science fields.
As part of the fellowships, the educators will be immersed with statewide and local industry partners including Red Hat and TCOM, L.P. and will receive customized professional development in computer science and computational thinking specific to the Northeastern part of the state.
“We are proud to partner with the Kenan Fellows Program for Teacher Leadership to elevate exemplary leadership and critical resources around the support and implementation of the new N.C. Computer Science standards in the Northeastern region of our state,” said Dr. Mary Hemphill-Joseph, director of NC DPI’s Division of Academic Standards. “Each regional ecosystem in North Carolina presents its own unique set of celebrations and challenges and ensures that we build and support Computer Science learning systems that speak specifically to these realities.”
The fellowships were made possible through a grant from NCDPI. The educators are listed below.
• Jennifer Lilly, Camden County High School & Camden Early College High School, Camden County Schools;
• Ryan Miller, Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, charter school in Elizabeth City;
• Anita Rubino-Thomas, Currituck County High School, Currituck County Schools;
• Lindsey Stalls, Eastern Elementary School, Pitt County Schools; and
• William Tyson, Washington High School, Beaufort County Schools.
Kenan fellowships are awarded through a competitive application process. As part of the fellowship, the educators will earn a $5,000 stipend, spend three weeks interning in local industries and attend a series of professional learning institutes focused on project-based learning, digital learning, and leadership development.
Teachers remain in the classroom while completing the yearlong fellowship. Educators who complete the program say they feel a deeper connection to their community and grow professionally as part of a statewide network of teacher leaders.
As their leadership skills grow, Kenan Fellows lead pro-actively within their schools and districts. Many become empowered to influence and lead educational innovation at state and national levels.
“Thanks to the support of NC DPI, we are able to reach educators in traditionally underserved areas of the state and provide them with insights into the skills students need to succeed in college and careers,” said Dr. Elaine Franklin, director of the Kenan Fellows Program for Teacher Leadership.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.