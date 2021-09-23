At the crack of dawn, Brooks Blalock journeys across the road to the Links at Mulberry Hill.
Unlocking the shop building that overlooks Albemarle Sound, he is greeted with a familiar face and a wagging tail. Missy, a Jack Russell terrier mix, is as excited as ever to start a new day on the expansive green.
As the community’s adopted course mascot, Missy effortlessly won over the hearts of Mulberry Hill’s property owners. It did take a bit of time, though.
Blalock, the superintendent of the golf course, recalled his first meeting with Missy, close to 18 months ago.
“When I found her out by the main highway, she was a bit skittish. She had tried to bite someone who approached her before, then I approached her and she tried to bite me too,” Blalock said.
However, Missy’s hesitation wore off rather quickly.
“I decided to let her be and she followed me back to the shop on her own,” he said.
The rest was history. Missy grew fond of Blalock and, over time, she became a beloved stalwart of the community at large.
“She’s slow to warm up to people. She has a few trust issues,” Blalock said. “But if she’s around you enough, she’ll eventually trust you.”
When Blalock first found the pup, she had appeared emaciated and possibly the victim of abuse.
“I don’t want to assume, but we had a neighbor tell us they might have seen a car drop her off on the road here,” Blalock said.
While he was unsure of where she came from, or even her name, it did not matter to him nor anyone else as the community took her in with open arms. The name Missy, first used by Blalock, stuck like glue.
Missy’s care ultimately fell within the good graces of residents and golfers, some of whom anonymously donated to maintain her health, which included a spaying procedure and ensuring her every meal was taken care of. Missy was also provided with a golf dog collar, courtesy of the donations.
“Missy went from 28 to 34 pounds over the past year,” said Lynne Hodges, who lives in the community and is secretary for the Mulberry Hill Board of Directors. “She used to be shy of just about everyone, but she’s been transformed into a loving dog due to the kindness of golfers and neighborhood residents.”
Hodges noted that she occasionally hosts Missy at her home for a spa day, which the latter of whom is quite fond of.
When she is not being pampered or awaiting the 6 a.m. greeting from Blalock, Missy can be found spending time with the turf team, riding on the mowers across the greens or lounging with golfers in their carts. When the time comes to close for the day, Missy curls up inside the shop and eagerly awaits the next morning.
Blalock and Hodges both emphasized the role of animal shelters and adoption in the process of searching for a pet.
“I’d say definitely look around and try to adopt, there are so many dogs out there without a home, and breeding can be really expensive,” Blalock said. “I think it turned out alright for us.”
Missy seems to agree with the sentiment. Embraced by those living in Mulberry Hill, Missy’s new family has proven themselves dedicated to providing her with many more years overlooking the Albemarle Sound.
“Missy has been a blessing to the community. Adopt, if you can.” Hodges said. “You’ve heard that it takes a village to raise a child, it also takes a village to raise a dog.”