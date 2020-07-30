INGREDIENTS

  • 1 bell pepper, diced
  • ½ jalapeño, finely diced
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 3 stalks celery with leaves, diced
  • 1 28-ounce can petite diced tomatoes, or 10-12 fresh tomatoes, small diced
  • 1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes, or 10-12 fresh tomatoes, crushed
  • 1 8-ounce can tomato sauce
  • 1 4-ounce can diced green chiles
  • ¼ teaspoon sugar
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic salt
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder, or to taste
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper

PREPARATION

  • Pulse all in a blender to desired consistency. Season to taste.