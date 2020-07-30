INGREDIENTS
- 1 bell pepper, diced
- ½ jalapeño, finely diced
- 1 onion, diced
- 3 stalks celery with leaves, diced
- 1 28-ounce can petite diced tomatoes, or 10-12 fresh tomatoes, small diced
- 1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes, or 10-12 fresh tomatoes, crushed
- 1 8-ounce can tomato sauce
- 1 4-ounce can diced green chiles
- ¼ teaspoon sugar
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon garlic salt
- 2 teaspoons chili powder, or to taste
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
PREPARATION
- Pulse all in a blender to desired consistency. Season to taste.