On Monday, Edenton residents attending the annual Armchair Traveler Series at Shepard-Pruden Library journeyed back in time to learn about a valuable piece of North Carolina history and where it is today.
Larry Houston and Jennifer Daugherty, representing East Carolina University as a conservator and librarian, respectively, provided attendees with both historical context and restoration updates to a colonial map that was uncovered in Edenton in the 1980s.
The Moseley Map, as it is called by those familiar with it, was first printed in 1733 and is perhaps the first accurate map of the Province of North Carolina. Edward Moseley, whose name is featured as the creator, was a prominent figure in North Carolina politics during the early to mid-18th century.
Hailing from England, Moseley journeyed to the British colonies of North America around 1700 and found work in Charleston, S.C.
From there, he worked his way up through the government of North Carolina, becoming the first treasurer and eventually the surveyor general. During his tenure as a surveyor, Moseley assisted in establishing the boundary line that is now the border of North Carolina and Virginia and documented that via the Moseley Map.
Moseley was a resident of Edenton and owned land in the region, which was passed onto his children following his death in 1749.
The Moseley Map, now a treasured relic of North Carolina’s history, eventually made its way to the attic of the historic Wessington House, on West King Street in Edenton.
Over the decades, the map saw the typical wear and tear of being in an environment not conducive to its conservation. The Edenton edition was one of four known copies, two others being in the U.K. and one being at Yale University.
Donated by the family of Anne Graham Rowe, an Edenton resident, to East Carolina University’s Joyner Library, the map has undergone extensive restoration and conservation efforts over the last several years.
While early restoration efforts in the 1980s were performed on the map, an overhaul was recently done with Houston’s guidance.
“Currently we have a staff of one and several graduate students,” Houston said. “But even though we have many hands amongst ourselves, this map is very large and we don’t have the facility or the number of hands to do effective work with this map.”
Instead, Houston consulted friends up north. Michael Lee, who works with the Northeast Document Conservation Center, based in Andover, Mass., is a native of Wake Forest and was keen on helping Houston and his team at ECU restore the map as best as possible.
“They thankfully have 19 conservators on staff,” Houston said of the NEDCC. “So over the course of an entire year they were able to help fix the map and make it better.”
Houston noted the usage of a special type of Japanese paper fiber — known as Kozo — utilized as repair tissues to support the map restoration.
A few missing gaps on the map — around an inch-wide per strip — were a small obstacle for the conservators to overcome. Custom paper was created and color matched to the original map to assist in restoring the gaps. Digitized photostats from the Yale University copy were also used to help replace absent information.
“We were able to send the photostats we had digitized to Michael and eventually we filled in all of the missing information on the custom paper that we had made,” Houston said. “We built in the visual gaps so you don’t see them anymore, you see the landforms and details accurately in the way that most people desire.”
In putting the pieces of the map back together during the restoration, Houston stressed precision.
“The map is famed for its accuracy. All of the historic comments talked about how accurate and detailed this map is and we wanted to make sure that, as we’re putting all of the pieces back together, they ended up in the right spot,” Houston said.
Lee Lolkema, who co-chairs the Armchair Series for the Friends of the Shepard-Pruden Library, said Monday night’s event was part of a three-part series. At the first event, staff of the Joyner Library said the map would be restored and the second talk was when it was beginning to be restored. Last year the series was canceled due to COVID-19, but this year the series was able to bring Houston and Daugherty to say it has been restored.
“This was a good way to show how the Joyner Library has been good stewards of our history and value our history,” Lolkema said.
Monday night’s series is already uploaded on the Shepard-Pruden Library YouTube channel.
The restored Moseley Map can now be seen on display on the fourth floor of ECU’s Joyner Library. The Friends of the Library, who put on the event at Shepard-Pruden, are hosting three more such events in the series on Oct. 4, Oct. 11 and Oct. 18.