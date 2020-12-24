Dear Santa, I do my work at school. I can have a motorcycle, please? Love, Alejandro Mejia
Hi Alejandro, Santa is glad you do your work at school. Even I do! I still go to Santa school, in fact! A motorcycle is a tall order, Alejandro, but I promise to bring you a nice surprise! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I get on purple a lot at school. I am good at reading and doing my work. Can I please get a skateboard, a new lunchbox and book bag, and a surprise? Merry Christmas! Angel Gomez
Hi Angel Gomez, A lot of purple?! Wow, that is great Angel. Congratulations. A surprise is what I am known for, so you can count on that. I’ll do my best on the rest. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, What do you like to eat? I do my work at school. I help my Mom with the dishes. I want a nerf gun and a walkie talkie. I hope you don’t get stuck in the chimney! Love, Angel Mize
Hi Angel Mize, I like to eat COOKIES! In fact, I’m afraid I eat them too much! But I also eat a lot of fruits and vegetables and work out a lot, even though it doesn’t look like it. Santa is glad to see you do your work at home and at school. I hope I don’t get stuck in the chimney, too, but it’s only happened a few times. Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, What time do you take your sleigh to give the presents? I help my brother clean his room. May I please have a Barbie house? I really want one. I hope you still get a lot of hugs this Christmas since the kids can’t see you with the virus that’s here. Love, Braelei Rivenbark
Hi Braelei, Good question…because the world has 24 time zones, Santa actually leaves the North Pole the day before Christmas Eve in Edenton, because it is Midnight in a place like Australia. That way I have 24 hours to cover the whole Earth! I did get a lot of hugs this year…virtually with some, in person with others. Hugs are something Santa cannot get enough of. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, A question I have for you is: How many elves do you have? I must say, my behavior this year was GOOD! I would like a Nintendo, a cat tree for playful kittens, and a Wii U. I have played with a friend when no one else would play with them. Have a holly, jolly Christmas! Love, Charlie Venters
Hi Charlie, I have thousands of elves, Charlie! To be honest, I really don’t know how many! Santa is so proud of you for being a friend to the friendless. Giving of yourself is the best gift of all. I’ll do what I can on the gifts, and thanks for the Holly Jolly! I love it! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, How many elves do you have? I have been awesome at school. I help my friends on the monkey bars. Will you please bring me a Nintendo Switch, a doll, and an elf? I hope you don’t fall off the roof when your sleigh lands. Merry Christmas! Chaylie Albrecht
Hi Chaylie, Like I told a classmate of yours, I have thousands of elves. We’re all so busy here, I never have time to count them! Plus, they try to fool me by hiding! Good for you for helping your friend! I’ll work on the wishes, believe me. I rarely fall off the roof (except in that movie!). Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, Merry Christmas Santa! How many elves do you have? I have been good at school and at home. I help Mrs. Attkisson at school. I want a motorcycle, a Christmas tree, and an iPad. I hope you eat all the cookies! Love, Jamari
Hi Jamari, I have a lot of elves…too many to count! Life is too short! Santa is glad to hear you’re being good at school and home. Helping your teacher is so great. Sounds like you have figured things out. I’ll work on the gifts; you’ve asked for the most popular ones, so I will see what I can do. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, What time does your sleigh take off? I have been super good at home and at school. I help my Mom put dishes in the dishwasher. Can you bring me coal and sticks, a high power Orbeez gun, a backhoe, and a frontloader. I hope you have a good Christmas! Love, Jase Goodwin
Hi Jase, My sleigh takes off the day before on the other side of the world. By the time I get here, it is after midnight on Christmas morning. Good question! I can work on those gifts for you; you’re not talking full size on the construction trucks are you? Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, Feliz Navidad!! How many elves do you have? I am a SUPER student at school. I help Mrs. Attkisson with Spanish and I also use very good manners. Can you please bring me a new scooter, a toy Peekachu, and new Pokemon cards. I hope you don’t get stuck in the chimney! Love, Jason Garcia-Hernandez
Hola, Jason, ¡Y Feliz Navidad para ti! I have lots of elves…lots and lots of elves, it bewilders me sometimes. Good manners are a part of being nice, which Santa loves the most. Helping your teacher is, too. You must be smart since you know two languages! I hardly ever get stuck…my clothes are kinda greasy! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, How do your reindeers fly? I am a very friendly girl. I am nice with helping friends spell and I also use my manners. Could you bring me an Apple 4, a Nintendo Switch, and some new clothes. Have a very MERRY CHRISTMAS!!! Love, Jalayah McCotter
Hi Jalayah, I haven’t been asked the question all year…the reindeer fly because, actually, they are magic. They come from a family of magic, flying reindeer whose ancestors go back hundreds of years. Isn’t that wonderful you are friendly? Helping friends learn is very important. I wish you a very Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, How many elves do you have? I have been good. I help take out the trash. Did you know I have a twin brother? I would like a toy motorcycle, a hoverboard, and a dog. I hope you have a Merry Christmas! Love, Ke’Varis Creech
Hi Ke’Varis, Everyone asks about how many elves I have…I have thousands, all running around and squeaking all the time. Sometimes it gives Mrs. Claus a headache, but I just giggle! Santa is proud that you are helping around the house. A twin brother? Of course, I knew…I’m Santa! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, How can you see where you are going? My behavior has been sort of good this year. I have helped my Dad make fishing poles. I have listened to my teacher. I would like a RC boat, Hot Wheels, and some survival tools. I hope you give all the toys to all the kids this year! Merry Christmas! Parker Nixon
Hi Parker, I can see where I am going because Rudolph lights the way, even on foggy nights. Plus, I have an ultra-modern S-Claus GPS Model 2020 that practically guides me to each house. I think it’s cool you help your dad make fishing poles. I love to fish! Thanks for asking…don’t you worry, Parker, every nice child will get a present…even a few not nice kids! (I’m generous). Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa