Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I want a RC car. I need socks. Thank you! Merry Christmas! Love, Ayden
Ayden, I’m glad you’ve been good this year. Have you also been helping your family around the house? I can’t wait until I stop by your house. I hope you like what I brought you. Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I want a hot wheels car with a remote control. I need clothes. Thank you! Merry Christmas! Love, Theodore
Those are great presents, Theodore. Do you have a specific color Hot Wheels car in mind? I know they all go pretty fast. My favorite color is red. I wear it all the time! Have a Merry Christmas and keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I want a doll. I need pants. Thank you! Merry Christmas! Love, Alison
Alison, I see your name on my list, so I’ll check it twice! What kind of doll would you like? I really hope you like what the elves made for you. They knew you were a great kindergartner and put a lot of extra effort into your gifts. Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I want a truck and play dough. I need a new toothbrush and toothpaste. Thank you! Merry Christmas! Love, Robert
Play Doh is fun to play with Robert. I like making little snowmen with it. It’s hard not to get the other colors mixed with the white dough. The elves just hate when that happens! Have a merry Christmas and keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I want a control car. I need pajamas. Thank you! Merry Christmas! Love, Faith
There are a lot of great remote control cars out there Faith. Did you know it takes three elves to make one? We usually have an elf who makes the car, one for the controller and our tester. I love pajamas, especially the red ones Mrs. Claus gave me. Merry Christmas and keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I want play makeup. I need headphones. Thank you! Merry Christmas! Love, Alice
Play makeup can be fun, Alice. Do you have a favorite color that the elves should add? It’s sometimes hard to get colors just right, but the elves know their stuff. Have a great rest of the year and Merry Christmas. Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I want a car. I need clothes. Thank you! Merry Christmas! Love, Ovionna
Ovionna, I’m glad you’ve been good this year. Have you also been nice by helping your family around the house? Wait .... I just checked my list and it says you’ve been good and nice. That’s great. Have a merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I want a red Nintendo. I need clothes . Thank you! Merry Christmas! Love, Jaedyn
Jaedyn, Is red your favorite color? It is my favorite, although sometimes I like white, like when it snows. And it snows a lot at the North Pole! Merry Christmas to you too. Keep being good and nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I want a gymnastics Barbie. I need a pencil sharpener. Thank you! Merry Christmas! Love, Sadie
Sadie, That Barbie sure can go a lot of things. Gymnastics is something that takes a lot of hard work. As to the pencil sharpener, what kind do you want? I like the kind that look like animals are eating your pencil when you use them. Have a Merry Christmas and keep being nice! Santa.
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I want a stuffed bear. I need water. Thank you! Merry Christmas! Love, Camren
Stuffed bears are the best gifts, Camren. I’ve been giving those out for a very long time. They are so much fun! Have a Merry Christmas too! Keep being nice. Santa
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I want a Nerf gun. I need food. Thank you! Merry Christmas! Love, Roman
Roman, Nerf guns are pretty great. Just promise me that if you get one, you won’t point it at anyone’s face. Also, keep track of your darts, those things get lost pretty quickly from what the elves tell me. Hope you have a Merry Christmas too! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I want a Nerf gun. I need food. Thank you! Merry Christmas! Love, Clinton
Clinton, Thank you for letting me know you’ve been good this year. Nerf guns come in a lot of colors. I think I like the neon green ones a lot. They remind me of Christmas trees. Hope you have a Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa