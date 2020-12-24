Dear Santa, I would like a playdough maker, that makes candy for Christmas. Love, Gabbi
Gabbi, I love Play Doh. A maker like that sound really neat. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I want a chocolate pen and some LOLs for Christmas. Love, Willow
Those are some great gift requests, Willow! The elves are working on a special pen that makes whatever you write chocolate. I think that would be neat, but if the nice list was made with that pen, someone might eat it! Have a merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I want an ice cream cone and a magic wand for Christmas. Love, Jase
Jase, The elves are working hard on your Christmas gifts. What is your favorite flavor ice cream to put in an ice cream cone? I like peppermint flavor, but I hear egg nog ice cream is pretty good too. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Hi Santa, I hope you bring me some presents. I like Elver and Elvelee. Love, Ruffin
I’m glad you like Elver and Elvelee, Ruffin. They are two of my best elves. They have told me that you’ve been nice this year. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I want dinosaur toys because I love dinosaurs. Love, Emmett
Emmett, I love dinosaurs too! I like triceratops because they remind me of the reindeer. The elves are working hard on your gifts. I hope you have fun with them. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I want a racetrack and dinosaur toys and I want a guitar. Love, Anderson
Anderson, Those are great gifts. Have you been nice this year too? There are so many great kids at White Oak, that sometimes it’s hard to remember who is on the nice list. Keep being nice and Merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa, I want a scooter and a pretend carriage. Love, Andi
Andi, Those are great gifts. I like scooters. They help me go fast when I’m visiting the workshop. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I want a racecar track and a Christmas Stitch and a dirt bike. Love, Tyler
Tyler, Those are great gifts. Several of your classmates also want racecar tracks. I wonder if you all are going to get together to make one huge one at school? Whatever you do, have fun and have a merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa