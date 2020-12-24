If Santa needs some Christmas elves he does not need to look anymore because he found his candidate. You need me, here are a few reasons you should hire me.
One reason I would make a great Christmas elf is I am a listener. At my old school I had very good behavior and listened to my teacher. I also listened to other elfs when we did a group project.
Another reason is that I am creative. It will help to make new torys. At my current job which is Disney Studios my job is to create new shows and movies. Disney always loved my ideas.
My next reason is I am a hard worker. I love staying up late and do things especially artsy things like make toys for kids that do not have much with cards of course.
See you need me. I bet you do not have any elves with my skills listener, creative, and hard worker. Now are you going to hire me?
Written by Ros Little
Dear Ros, Am I going to hire you? I wish I could, but since we’re in the middle of the season, I can’t do it yet. But I like what you’re saying….listening, especially. Have you noticed that is a skill lacking in many these days? The world would be happier if more people listened better.
Ros, I appreciate your enthusiasm and interest in working here at the North Pole. Let’s revisit this in the New Year! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
I hear that Santa wants a new Christmas elf. Well don’t worry Santa I am here! Let me explain why you should choose me to be your elf.
One reason I would be a great Christmas elf is because I am the smartest and fastest elf ever. Blitzen said that I was the smartest and fastest elf so you can believe me.
My second reason is because I am great at multiplication relay. I win almost every single day and thats why I am the richest elf because I win and I get $5 every time I win.
My third reason is I am the best elf in the world because I beat all the elfs in the competition for best elf in the world and Rudolph and Dasher certified me.
My fourth reason is because I will help Santa like when he needs hot chocolate or for me to make extra presents.
I gave you info about how I am fast and smart, great at multiplication relay and how I am rich and the best elf in the world. Now are you going to hire me?
Written by Josh Richardson
Wow, Josh, you sound like a real go-getter! A real competitive guy! I like your references…Dasher, Blitzen and especially Rudolph are good reindeer to have on your side. I do want you to know that we’re all friends around here, so there really is no winner of anything…we all happily work together for the common good of Christmas!
I’m not hiring yet, but will be in the New Year. Please keep in touch and Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
If you want a good Christmas elf, than hire me! Let me explain why I would be a good Christmas elf.
One reason I would be a good Christmas elf is because I am a joyful elf. At my old job (which was another toy company) we played Christmas songs all year long. I was always dancing and singing. I hope to do the same here.
Another reason that I would be a good Christmas elf is because I am a hard worker and when I am hard at work I am creative. At my old job we had a meeting board and I was on it. I spent hours working on the board and making ideas. Everyone on the board said I was the best board member.
The last reason that I would be a good Christmas elf is because I am determined in all of the work I do. When I have a project at school I do not go or do anything until I get done with my project and it looks and sounds good.
Now that you know that I am joyful, hard working, creative and determined. Do I have the job?
Written by Aubryn Bunch
Aubryn, you sound like the perfect candidate! I think your first answer is why….you have prior experience at a toy company, you dance and sing and you’re joyful. Who wouldn’t want to work with you!
Thank you for applying for the job. We’re set with elves for this season, but let’s please talk in January…we usually have a few elves retire every year, so there are likely to be some openings. Thanks again for applying and Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Hi! My name is Holden and on Saturday morning 7:39AM I was watching some tv and I just saw that Mr. Santa (can I get an autograph?) was hiring for the North Pole (EPIC!). I knew straight away that this job was for me. Now sit back grab your popcorn and relax and let me tell you why I would be a amazing elf.
One reason I would be a great eld is because I would come to work super early and work as many shifts as possible. I will do extra work too. Another reason why is that I am super helpful and can help a lot. When I say a lot I mean it. I’ll help any time I can. I also am very careful (not in a weird way) and respectful with toys and equipment.
I can also build lots of things and wrap presents. I also have a degree in Engineering so I can help out with almost anything. Back to what I was saying until I ran out of space. I was about to say that I’m super helpful and help anytime. Well I think thats it folks. Here was why I would be a awesome elf. Well I’m probably going to lay down a bit. This is Holden, have a good one.
Written by Holden Severa
Your letter is great…fun and fact-filled. Thank you for taking the time to write. Yes, this is a great job for a hard-working person like yourself. Your engineering degree helps, too! We could use a guy like you.
I can’t hire yet…that usually happens in January. So hold tight, keep working hard and Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Hi! My name is Jingles. I hear the North Pole is looking for Christmas elfs. Well look no further because I’m the perfect else for the job. Let me explain.
At my old job I worked more than any elf there at the South Pole. I always make sure the job is done right.
Another reason is because I am a kind elf and always willing to lend a helping hand. At my old job I would go around to children’s homes and I would give them some holiday cheer and spirit.
Also I’m sure Satna gets tired from driving the sleigh from house to house, so I will always be able to drive the sleigh for Santa so he can have a little break. Let me explain why I could drive the sleigh. At my old job I got a score of 200% that more than any elfs score!
Lastly, whenever Santa wants cookies, I can bake for him because in my old job I used to serve every elf and employee at the South Pole cookies every week!
Written by Whitney White
Dear Jingles, Nice to hear from you! Didn’t your Grandpa work here a bunch of years ago? Thanks for applying. South Pole experience helps, but they are pretty grumpy down there…did they appreciate your good nature?
What interests me most is that you are kind. We need as much kindness we can get. It’s something the elves are great at. And I need all the cookies I can get, too!
I’ll be looking at candidates in January and certainly expect we will be in touch. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Are you looking for a elf? Well I’m the one you’re looking for. One reason I would be a good Christmas elf is because I’m nice, joyful, kind and a lot of other things. I was born in a good family but bad place. I am a hard working else and I never get tired. I’m never tired because I always eat sweets before and after dinner. I will stay up all night and day so after I’m done I can go out and play. I used to work at the South Pole with South Pole Santa. He made us stay up all night and day stealing kids toys and eating their cookies. That is why you should hire me as a Christmas elf plus I told you all things Ii would be a good Christmas elf. So see you later alligator.
Written by Ar’Darien White
After while, crocodile!
Thanks for the fun note, Ar’Darien. You made Santa’s day. You are saying the right things…nice, joyful and kind are at the top of my list of elf qualifications. As far as eating the candy goes, I have a strict policy with the elves: no candy on duty. Otherwise the assembly line goes too fast and quality suffers.
Funny you mention the South Pole Santa…he is kind of a distant cousin who is a pain in my candy cane. He tries to get kids to be naughty, I guess…but I’m the one with the gifts, so good luck!
We’ll be hiring next year and I will certainly be speaking with you then. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
I hear that Santa is hiring for the job of an elf. Look no further this is my time to shine! So here are a lot of reasons I would be the best Christmas elf. One reason I’m a great Christmas elf is because I can make any job seem fun and spice it up. I also work a lot. I can spice up the most boring of things. I always make sure that the job is done. People also say that I am sweet, funny, smart, organized, hard working, kind, and more! I think they say it because I tell lots of jokes and do lots of math and I am very tidy and I work hard. My third reason I would be a good Christmas elf is that I am very good at crafting so i can craft anything at all. I think that skill will be helpful in this job. Also I am good at sketching, coloring, and more. I told you what I was and called and gave evidence so through that, would you have a chance of hiring me at be a Christmas elf?
Written by Gabby Briggs
Dear Gabby, Thank you for taking the time to write me. I love the qualities you mention: sweet, funny, smart, organized, hard-working, kind…that’s what it takes to be an elf (and it’s good for humans, too, right?). Crafting would be very useful, too, and I sure can use someone to clean up around here.
I think I would have a chance of hiring you…we’ll talk again in the New Year. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Okay, let me get something straight. I would be a great Christmas elf. Let me tell you why.
I would make a great Christmas elf because.. I am willing to stay awake at night and make toys. At my old job I was on night shift so I can stay up late.
I love making things like toys. I do not know how to carve wood. I am creative though.I am very joyful and responsible. I love Christmas music and thats one way I like to spread Christmas joy. I also love putting Christmas ornaments on Christmas trees.
Those are some reasons that prove I would make a great Christmas elf. So..am I hired?
Written by Trent Jordan
OK, Trent…I hear you loud and clear! You want to work here! I like the joyful part…isn’t that one of the best things about Christmas? And the music, of course!
You sound like a real Christmas kind of guy, and I would be proud to have you on my team. Let’s talk in the New Year. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa