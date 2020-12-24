Dear Santa, I love you! Can I please get a SpeedStack for Christmas Eve? So I can practice on the SpeedStacks and I can do my homework by myself and I can do my sight words with Mrs. Bunch. Love, Jadien Hinton
Jadien, I love SpeedStack. I like stacking it in a pyramid and seeing how fast I can take it down. The elves always beat me though; they’re super fast. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I wish I could get a playset. I have been a good boy. Love, Daniel Herrar
Daniel, Thank you for being a good boy. Have you been nice too? Helping out your teacher or family members are one way to show that you’re nice. The elves are working hard on your gifts. We hope you like them. Merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa, You are very nice and the nicest person in the entire world. You are a hero to me. Can I please have a Jo-Jo blanket because I LOVE Jo-Jo soooo much! I have been good all year!! Can I also have a new doll, easel and art so I can paint at home? Thank you for being nice to me! Love, Ja’Lynn Whitfield
Ja’Lynn, Thank you for saying such nice things about me. Jo-Jo is pretty great, but I like the fact that you want to do something creative at home. Art can be a fun way to express yourself. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, How is Rudolph doing? I have been good this year. Do you have a Christmas tree and how much snow do you have? May I please have a BIG stuffed unicorn? Thank you Santa! Love, Alexis White
Alexis, Rudolph is doing great. We always have a tree up. Mrs. Claus and some elves change the decorations depending on what time of year it is. We have a lot of snow, all year round. I hope you have a Merry Christmas! keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I want to have a LOL Doll for Christmas. I have been a good girl this year. I have done my chores and work hard in school. Thank you Santa!! Love, Na’Zya Revelle
Na’Zya, Doing chores automatically puts you on the nice list. I’m glad your working hard in school. That will help you learn all kind of great things about our world. Have a merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I want a LOL Doll set for Christmas. I have been nice. May I please have a bin to put my toys in? Can I also have a rocking chair? I hope you have a great day!! I love you!! Love, Greenlee Puryear
Greenlee, Those are all great gifts. I like that you want gifts that will help you take care of your toys. I hop you have a great day too! Thank you for the love; you’re a very caring person. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, Will you please get me a baby carrier for my dolls? I have been good this year. Thank you!! Love, Addisyn Harrell
Addisyn, I’m glad that you’ve been good this year. The elves are working hard on your presents. I hope you like them. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I love you! I have been good this year. You are the best! I hope you are ok. May I please have a hoverboard and slime for Christmas? I hope you’re not sick! Love, Rhiley Elliott-Collacchi
Ah, thanks, Rhiley. The elves and I doing well and are eager to give out presents for Christmas. We get our temperatures checked every day before we go into the workshop. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, Will I get presents or coal? I have been good this year. Can I please have a new doll house? I love you Santa, tell Mrs. Claus about this too. Love, Emmalynn Christie
Emmalynn, Let me check our lists...Hmmm... there you are, on the nice list. The elves are working hard on your gifts. I’ll make sure I share you letter with Mrs. Claus. Merry Christmas and keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I would like a truck so I can drive in and I also want a train that goes around the tracks. I have been really good to Grandma. Can my Grandma please have a car? So she can drive in. Thank you Santa! Love, London Chesson
London, This a great gift list. It is wonderful that your thought of your grandma in your list. We need more nice people like you in this world. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. Will I get presents or coal? May I please have a remote control car? Thank you Santa! Love, Tony Parrish
Tony, I believe you are on the nice list, so you get presents. There are a lot of great remote control cars out there. I like red ones that go fast. What kinds do you like? Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa