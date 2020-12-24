Dear Santa, Hi! My name is Mason and I am 8 years old and in third grade. How are you feeling? Tell Rudolph I hope he is feeling good. For Christmas I would like a Bluetooth Hoverboard,a Blade Runner Airsoft Toy and a Tie-Dye Kit with 20 white t-shirts. I am thankful for my family. Love, Mason Copeland
Hi Mason, I am feeling REAL good these days, because this is my favorite time of the year. Rudolph says thanks for your greeting. I’m glad to hear you are thankful for your family…that is the greatest gift! 20 white T-shirts? That’s a lot of Dye! HO-HO-HO! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa, Hi Santa! My name is Caroline. How are you doing? I would like for Christmas an iPhone and a computer please. I would also like a new purple bike. I am thankful for my family and God. Merry Christmas! Love, Caroline Craddock
Caroline, You certainly know what’s important…God and family. Santa loves to hear it. And I am feeling really fine, thank you. A phone and a computer? I get lots of requests for those..I hope I can fill all of them. Don’t worry…I promise something special chosen just for you! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa, My name is Lily and I am 8 years old. How are you feeling right now? Do you have Corona? I hope you don’t! I would like a new Orbeez set, a Crafting Box, and a Planetarium Projector. I am thankful for my family, my friends, my house, my toys, Santa, and my cat Luigi. Love, Lily Gravning
Lily, you are so nice to ask if I have the virus…I can safely say I do not. I have the elves check me every day up here in the North Pole. I want to be safe for all the children…I will even wear a mask! The gifts you want are very creative. Especially the Planetarium Projector. Did you know that Saturn and Jupiter are going to look like they are right next to each other in 11 days? It’ll be in the evening sky when the sun is going down. It will be a thrill to behold! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa, Hi! My name is Carly Anna King. I’m in third grade in Mrs. Elsbree’s Class. How is your health this year? How is Mrs. Claus feeling? How are the reingdeer doing? Are you ready to deliver all those toys to all those kids around the world? I cannot wait til Christmas Eve for you to give me gifts. I want a Barbie Dream House with new Barbies to play with. I also want a nails set and a really big Legos set that I can build a Lego House with. I believe in you! You are real no matter what. Love, Carly King
Carly, You bet I am real, Carly Anna! I am writing this to you looking over my jelly belly! It looks real to me! Thank you for believing in me…I believe in you, too. Everyone feels very well up here…Mrs. Claus is busy helping me pack and the reindeer…they’re still playing those reindeer games! You ask for very creative gifts! I love Legos. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa, Hi! My name is Reginae and I am 9 years old. How are things at the North Pole? I hope you are doing well. I am doing great in Third Grade. I’m wishing for some things that I think are important to me for Christmas. I need some new clothes and shoes. I would like a computer and a Hoverboard Charger. The things I can’t buy are my family and friends. Love, Reginae Bunch
The North Pole is great, Reginae! The elves are working like crazy, the reindeer are excersing for the big night and I cannot wait! I am so glad you are doing well in 3rd grade. What is your favorite subject? You write a very good letter, and it is nice to know what is important to you. And it is WONDERFUL to see that you know what’s really important…family and friends. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa, Hi! My name is Abigail and I am 8 years old. How are you feeling? I hope you did not get the Covid-19 virus. For Christmas this year, I would like a Fairy Chrystal Flier, a Fidget Spinner, and I would like a 3D-Printer. The things I’m thankful for are my family, friends, my teachers. If you can, I would like for the world to be rid of the Corona Virus. Love, Abby Capps
Hi Abigail, it’s nice to hear from you. I am feeling great and have avoided the virus. We are very safe up here. Even the reindeer have to wear a mask, except Rudolph. (It would cover his nose). Those new 3D printers are so cool…I would like to have one myself. And Abby, if I could rid the world of the virus, I would rid the world of all bad things. But that is not my job, so I keep praying to the guy who has that job! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa, Hi! My name is Amelia. How are you doing? I hope you and Mrs. Claus and the reindeer are doing well too. These are the three things I want this year for Christmas: a computer, LED lights and a new iPhone. If you could, I would like the world to be healthy and my family to be happy. Love, Amelia Leary
Hi to you, Amelia. I’m doing great up here…working hard getting ready for the big day and eating all the cookies I can to fatten up for the trip! Everyone is asking for electronics this year, so I may not be able to bring everything, but I promise something special. I want everyone to be healthy, too, Amelia. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa, My name is Ayden. How are you feeling this year? I hope you and Mrs. Claus are okay. This year, I would like a Nintendo Switch for Christmas. I would also like a How to Train Your Dragon game for X Box 360 for Minecraft. If you could, I would really like the world to be happy. Love, Ayden
Dear Ayden, thank you for asking…Mrs. Claus and I are doing better than ever. I am in great shape for Christmas…nice and jolly with my jelly belly! Thanks for telling me about the exciting games you want. I will see what I can do. And me, too, Ayden…I want the world to be happy, too. Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa, Hi, my name is Brayden. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer are okay. What I would like for Christmas is my family to be happy. Just know this-money can’t buy love. Love, Brayden Powers
Brayden, Your letter was probably the best one I received. You know what is important…love and a happy family. I want every family to feel that way, especially at Christmas when everything looks, smells and sounds beautiful. Maybe I can bring you at least one little surprise? Keep thinking happy and love, Brayden, and your light will shine everywhere. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa, Hi my name is Bentley and I am 8 years old. How is your health this year? How are Mrs. Claus and the elves? I hope everyone is feeling good. This year for Christmas I want DC Villians and Botogon video games, and a Nerfset. If I can’t get those things, it’s okay. I am more thankful for my family than anything. I know that toys are not that important and they never will be. Hope you have a great Christmas! Love, Bentley Mizelle
Bentley, Everyone is doing great up here, Bentley! It’s our favorite time of year…but you knew that! You have a great outlook on life, Bentley. Sure, toys are fun (I ought to know!), but sometimes they break, get lost or just plain get old. It’s the love of a family that doesn’t break, never gets lost and never gets old. You know the true meaning of Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa, Hi! My name is Kennedy and I am 8 years old. What I want to know is, how are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I hope you and all the reindeer are are doing well. All I want for Christmas is a hamster, a tie dye kit, and LED lights for Christmas. One thing I really want is for my dog to not be sad. He always gives me those sad, puppy eyes! PS. How do you eat all those cookies in one night and not get sick? Love, Kennedy Faircloth
Yes, Kennedy, we are all doing well up here, thanks. We are working hard to make all of you happy! Speaking of happy, do you think your dog is sad? One of my dogs (I have hundreds) looks like she is sad, but really, she is content. Hold him tight, Kennedy. I might have trouble bringing you a hamster…live animals stink up the sleigh! HO-HO-HO! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa, My name is Camden. I hope you and Mrs. Claus, the elves and the reindeer are feeling jolly. This year for Christmas I want an XBOX, FS19, Minecraft, and a model Lamborghini. The things that are important to me this year are my family, cousins and my friends. I hope that you do not get Covid-19 and stay healthy and jolly. Love, Camden Hickman
Hi Camden, You’re right! Jolly is the name of the game up here…all this singing and dancing as Christmas grows near. And we are all healthy too, thank God. Santa is glad you know what’s important…family, cousins and friends. I hope you have lots of all of them! Stay healthy yourself and Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa, Hi! My name is Nyla. How was your Thanksgiving? My Thanksgiving was good. I had a lot of food. We had leftovers but they got so old, we had to throw it away. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing?I have been very good this year. Here are the things I would like for Christmas: I want a Reborn Doll, a Hoverboard and two more things. I want a dog and a Diary of a Wimpy Kid book. I hope you have a wonderful Christmas. Love, Nyla Record
Nyla , Thank you for asking…my Thanksgiving was so great! I smoked a turkey in a barbecue smoker grill Mrs. Claus got me. Yummy! There were no leftovers here…we ate it all! (Well, the elves ate most of it). You have been very good this year. I like all of the gifts you asked me for, especially the books. I don’t bring puppies or any animals, I’m sorry to say. They mess up the sleigh pretty bad. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa, My name is Madison. Did the Covid-19 get to the North Pole? I hope not and I hope you and Mrs. Claus are okay. These are the things I want for Christmas: Toy kitchen supplies, a Baby Alive Grow Up Doll, and an LOL doll. The things that are priceless to me are my family, my friends, and my life and my TV. Thank you for coming to my house! Love, Madison Wilson
Madison, No Covid up here, Madison, thank God. We may not be isolating, but we get checked every day..even the elves. No sign of the virus, thanks. You like dolls, don’t you? Kitchen supplies are fun, too..do you help your parents in the kitchen? It sounds like you have a fun life. It is a pleasure to come to your house (Don’t forget the cookies!) Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa