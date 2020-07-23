Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
1 cup brown sugar
½ cup sugar
1 teaspoon flour
2 eggs
½ an eggshell milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
½ cup melted butter
For Chocolate Chess Pie
1 ½ squares baking chocolate, finely chopped
For Lemon Chess
4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 additional eggs
PREPARATION
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.
Mix together sugars and flour. Add the two eggs to the mixture. Add milk and vanilla. Melt butter and mix in last. Pour into uncooked pastry shell.
Bake 30-35 minutes. When done it will be puffed and deflate a little when cooling.
Note: For Chocolate Chess Pie, melt the chocolate and butter together and add last.
Note: For Lemon Chess Pie, prepare as original with additional eggs and lemon juice.