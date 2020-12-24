Dear Santa, I want a Camera to make video and I want it to be a water camera so I can go under the water to see what I get. I want clothes so I can make them on my sewing machine. I want a guitar and a flute and a LOL house and a computer. I want a BIG Tix’s bar. I am a good girl so can I please have all that stuff. Dralaya Winslow
Dralaya, Do you know how to sew?! That’s a great skill to have. I hope you learn how to play Christmas music. It’s my favorite. Merry Christmas! Santa
Santa, I want a Xbox 360 for Christmas because I have been a good boy. I want a tablet for Christmas and I want a race card for Christmas ans a Tablet. I want an iPhone for Christmas because I want a new tinder switch for Christmas too. Zion Preudhomme
Zion, I hear you are a great boy — both good and nice. Have you been helping your grandma around the house? That’s the best way to get be on the nice list. The elves are hard at work on your list. I hope you like what they picked out for you. Merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa, I want an iPhone 12s. I want a robot. I want a PS 5. I want a map. I want a tablet. I want a Math book. I have been a good boy in school. Jaden Spears
Jaden, Your name is on the nice list so I’m sure you’ll get a good amount of presents. Being good at school and at home are always a great way to get on the nice list. Merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa, Can I please have a rocket, a robot and a mind control machine. Can I also get a Ryans world squishy. PS can you visit me at my house. Nolan McArthur
Nolan, I will visit you house on Christmas Eve, but you’re usually asleep when I get there. I’m sure that’s because you have such a fun time with your family during the holidays. The elves are working on a mind-control machine, but it’s not ready yet. When it is, I’ll let you know. Merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa, I want a paintball gun. I want a computer with the lights to flash. I want a go cart with the gear and I want to have good luck for the rest of the year. Jayden Upright
Jayden, I’m not sure I can wrap up luck in a box. I’m sure we can get most of the stuff on your list, and maybe some other things, you didn’t know you wanted. Thank you for your list, it will really help the elves. Merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa, Can you get me a big stuffed animal for Christmas. I really want it for Christmas as a puppy. For my family to have a good christmas. I want for Christmas is for my teacher to have a good Christmas. Madeline Byrum
Madeline, It’s great that you’re thinking of your teacher and your family during the holiday too. That’s a sure way to get on the nice list — thinking of others’ happiness. I’ll talk to the elves about your gift requests. Merry Christmas! Santa
Santa, Can i have a new computer please because my computer overheats every day my fan for my computer is messed up. Sebastian Carter
I’m sorry your computer overheats, Sebastian. Sometimes that happens to me too, usually after a long day of checking the nice list. I hope you have a merry Christmas! Santa
Santa, I want a nerf gun. I also want an Aircraft carrier that Is Logo. The aircraft carrier’s name will be the USS midway. I Also want the USS Arison. I want it to be lego. I want it to be lego. I also want candy. I want sour patch kids, sour straws and those candy drinks. Tully Thompson
Tully, Those are great gifts. I’m glad you like sour candy. I can only hav a few bites before I need to put some maple syrup on it. I love sweets. My elves are working extra hard on your gifts. We hope you like them. Merry Christmas! Santa