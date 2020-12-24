Dear Santa, I have been good all year. I have done all of my homework and I have been good in school. I also have been nice to my friends. I would like slime, Art Kits, a mini refrigerator, a popcorn machine, a bench with cushions, gold and silver wall stickers, games, and a whiteboard with markers. My classroom elf, Pixie, has been very funny. She made a big slide out of a huge slinky. Love, Brystal S.
Dear Brystal, Well you have done a great job being helpful and above all, nice, this year. You should be very proud. It seems you have a pretty long Christmas wish list. I will do the best I can, but I’d like to add a little surprise, too. Oh, that Pixie…she’s pretty clever! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I want a iPhone 12 because I did my homework and helped my mom around the house. I have some questions for you…are you sick? If you are, you need to go to Vidant Health, but if you are okay, I would like an iPhone 12. Love, Clarke S.
Dear Clarke, I think it is great you are doing all your homework and helping around the house. You must be the kind of guy who is nice, too. Thank youo for asking, but I am not sick at all. Many kids have asked this; don’t you worry. I am not taking any chances with my health or yours. The iPhone 12 is pretty popular this year. I’ll see what I can do. Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I used to help my mom clean but when I turned was 7 years old, I started cleaning on my own. I would like a Roblox Card and a new DS Game. I have one question for you. Which reindeer do you like the most? Love, Grayson R.
Dear Grayson, I love your letter! Especially the part where you took over the chores when you turned 7. You must be a great help to your family. I love all my reindeer, of course, but I have to say I like Rudolph because of his nose. Where would we be without him? Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, Hi! I just wanted to say I’ve been good this year. I got on Purple so many times. I listen to my teacher and I do what my family asks me to do. How are you doing? What is Rodolph doing today? What I really want for Christmas is an elf. I also want a Hoverboard. P.S. Have a good Christmas! Love, Aubree
Dear Aubree, Hi to you, too. I am glad to hear you’ve been good all year. You were on Purple? How great is that? It sounds like you have been nice, too, right? Doing fine up here. Rudolph is in the gym, bulking up for the big night. The guy is unstoppable. Merry Christmas to you, too! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I’ve been good this year and I have been nice to my brother. I want a Robot for Christmas. Which reindeer is your favorite? Love, Nik H.
Dear Nik, Thanks for the letter. I’m glad to hear you have been good, and especially, nice. That’s what I really love. What kind of a robot do you want? The kind that cleans the floor? I try not to have favorites with the reindeer, because then everyone would get jealous. But between you and me, Rudolph is a favorite because of his nose; it gets us thru storms. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I’ve been good this year, Santa. What I want for Christmas is an iPad and a bike. Love, Jakel P.
Jakel, Thanks for your letter. Santa is happy to hear you’ve been good. Have you been nice, too? iPads are cool; I use one myself. Many kids asked for one this year, so I’ll try to save you one. Keep up the good work. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I think I have been a good girl this year. I have been doing my homework. Christmas, my elf at my house, knows I’ve been good, too. I want a Phone for my sister and a doll, doll clothes, a Baby Alive, and a Nutcracker for me. What is your favorite cookie? Which reindeer is your favorite? Love, Paisley W.
Dear Paisley, What a cool name! I’m glad you’re doing so well, especially doing your homework. Christmas has only good things to say about you. It’s nice of you to ask for an iPhone for your sister. How old is she? My favorite cookie is snickerdoodle, because I like saying the name. My favorite has to be Rudolph, because, you know, the nose so bright thing and all. Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I’ve been a good girl this year. I worked hard in school because I have been on purple every day. Something I wish for this year is 100 stuffed animals, new clothes, high heels, flamingos pens, knee pads, and elbow pads. My classroom elf, Pixie, made a mess in our classroom making a snow angel with purple and green glitter. Can I please hold my elf for 1 minute? Love, Molly S.
Dear Molly, Purple every day?! That is so wonderful, Molly. Congratulations. You want 100 stuffed animals? Then I wouldn’t be able to give 99 other children one. Don’t worry; you’ll be happy. And as far as Pixie goes, I wouldn’t move it. I’m not sure she’d like it. Plus, then everyone will want to do it, and it would shake him up too much. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I have been good. I do have a few questions for you. Who is your favorite reindeer? How is Mrs. Claus doing? This year for Christmas I want LOL’s and a Science Lab. I also want a ton of Slime, Slime kits, and a poodle. Merry Christmas! Love, Ainsley V.
Dear Ainsley, I’m glad you’ve been good. Many of you are asking my favorite reindeer, and the answer is always the same: I love them all, but Rudolph is special because his nose helps us so much. Mrs. Claus is here same cheery self. It sounds like you want to be a scientist and really, really like Slime! It’s fun and not too messy. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I have been nice this year. I helped my mom clean the house and fold the laundry and I cleaned my room and my brother’s room. I want a Razor Scooter. Who is your favorite reindeer? Love, Chayton A.
Dear Chayton, Thanks for the love and for writing me a letter. You said the key word for Santa: nice. If everyone was nice like you, everything would seem better. You’ve been very helpful, too and I’m sure your parents appreciate it. A lot of you are asking my favorite reindeer. I love them all, but Rudolph is special because his nose helps us so much. Many of you are asking my favorite reindeer, and the answer is always the same: I love them all, but Rudolph is special because his nose helps us so much. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. For Christmas I want a new bike, a Laser Tag game set, and some new games to play with my family. Merry Christmas! Love, Jacob M.
Dear Jacob, Santa is glad to hear you’ve been good this year. I love to hear that you like to play games with your family. Isn’t it fun to laugh together? What is your favorite game? Sounds like you want a lot of other things, too. All I can say is that I will do the best I can. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa