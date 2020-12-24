Dear Santa, I really want a dog and a treehouse. Please. Your friend, Aniyah
Aniyah, Those are some great gifts. I usually don’t give dogs as pets because they don’t like riding in the sleigh and make messes. It’s hard to keep the sleigh clean when you have to deliver so many presents. The elves are working hard on your gifts, and they hope you like them. Merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa, I would like a big train and a remote-control fire truck. Also, I want Legos please. Feliz Navidad, Jesus
Feliz Navidad, Jesus! Those are all great gifts. Have you been helping Mrs. Powell in school? Helping others is a great way make sure you are on the nice list. Santa
Dear Santa, I want Legos and I will give you cookies. Santa, I want a big Lego set. I want a Legos car. Your friend, Miguel
Miguel, I look forward to trying your cookies. Legos are great toys. They let you build almost whatever you want. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, How are you doing? I want a RC car because they are my favorite toys to play. Your friend, Aaron
Aaron, That’s a great gift! What kind do you like? I like ones that are fast, like my sleigh. I like red RC cars too. I hope you have a Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Hey Santa, How have you been this year? It is weird! I hope you and the elves have masks. Can I have an iPad, please Santa? I love iPads. That’s all I really want. Your friend, George
You are right, George. This year has been weird. The elves and I wear our masks and wash our hands often to make sure everyone is safe at the North Pole. Merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa, How are you? I am fine. This is what I want for Christmas: a LOL doll, some shoes, and an iPad. And a Magic Treehouse books set. Love, Jaira
Jaira, Those are some great gifts. I really like the Magic Treehouse books. Who is your favorite character? I like Annie because she likes to go on adventures. I think she’d like to ride with me and help deliver presents. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, How are you doing? Santa, what I want for Christmas are Christmas masks, and a tablet, and slime. The days are crazy because it is almost Christmas. And I Love, Love, Love, Christmas! Bye. Love, Araceli
Araceli, I’m doing great now that I got the letters from Mrs. Powell’s class. Christmas masks can be very festive. I’m glad you love Christmas. I love it too. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, How are you? Can I have an iPhone 12 and a LOL house, and a Hoverboard Charge? I will give you cookies, and can I have a cooking set? Love, Sanaria
Sanaria, I’m doing great. How are you? You have some great gift ideas. I love eating cookies and sharing them with the elves. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa