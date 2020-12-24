Dear Santa, How are you? We are sending you a letter today. What I want for Christmas is a new teddy for Christmas. I did all my chores, okay? Love, Anais
Anais, Doing chores is a great way to get on the nice list. Let me check ... your name is right here. Teddy bears are one of my favorite gifts to give. Have a Merry Christmas and keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I would like a hoverboard. I deserve it because I get on good colors at school. Love, Talaya
Talaya, Getting good colors at school proves that your good and nice! Are you nice at home too? Wait, your name is on the nice list too! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I want a picture book because I want pictures in the picture book. Love, Addison
Picture books are great, Addison. I like them too, especially when I can tell someone has worked extra hard on a picture of the reindeer! They are really special helpers here at the North Pole. Merry Christmas and keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I would like a hoverboard and I want a pair of skates and I would like clothes that are size 8T. I deserve these because I’ve gotten purple almost everyday and I got orange almost everyday and I am nice to everyone at school and at home. Love, Sadie
Being nice at both school and home is great, Sadie. We have colors for the elves too. Red is for the most jolly Christmas spirit and we’re on red a lot nowadays. Merry Christmas and keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I would like a pet but I cannot have a pet. But I would like a cat. Love, Leia
Leia, I try not to bring pets in the sleigh, because they don’t like to travel all around the world with me. Is there something else you’d like for Christmas? I’m sure the elves already know and are getting everything together. Merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa, Can you give me a toy car? I love you! I deserve this because I listen to my parents. Love, Kylen
Listening to your parents is a great way to be nice, Kylen. What kind of toy car do you want? I like ones that are fast, like my sleigh. Have a Merry Christmas and keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I would like a blue phone case and a pop socket. I deserve this because I clean my room and make the beds. And I would like a pop socket. Love, Sydney
Sydney, Blue phone cases are a great way to protect your phone and give it some personality. The elves like the kind with the glitter that moves when you move the phone. They could watch that all day. Merry Christmas and keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I would like light up headphones. I deserve this because I do my school work. Love, Kalon
Kalon, I hear headphones are important for school. Mrs. Claus likes the light-up headphones that have a lot of different colors. Keep up the great work at school. Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I would like to have a dirt bike. I deserve this because I have been good. Love, Conner
Conner, Dirt bikes are great as long as you keep them in good shape and wear your helmet. My hat has a helmet build inside of it to keep me safe while I’m delivering toys. Keep being good and Merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa, I will like a lego peoples. I deserve this because my mom letted me have some lego people for me. Love, Braden
Braden, Legos are great. What is your favorite person? I like the Ninajo series, especially Kai, the red ninja. Of course, Master Wu has a beard like me, so he’s pretty cool too. Hope you have a Merry Christmas. Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I would like a headband. I deserve this because I had be a good girl Love, Alanna
Alanna, Headbands are beautiful accessories for your hair. Mrs. Claus likes ones with red. I hope you like the presents the gifts made you. Merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa, I would like a toy jet in some red colors with wheels on the front. I deserve this because I read at home. Love, Ke’Zias
Ke’Ziss,I’m glad you read at home. Reading helps me see who is on the nice list, so it’s very important. I like your choice of toy jet, as you’ve picked my favorite color — red! Merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa, I would like beads. I deserve this because I listened to my teacher. Love, Gracyn
Gracyn, Beads can be good gifts, as long as you promise not to leave them all over the house. Listening to your teacher is very important, as is helping her out. Helping others is a great way to get on the nice list. Merry Christmas! Santa