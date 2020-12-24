Santa’s Note: Of all the letters to Santa, these go way outside the envelope in a creative way; a Christmas list from a fictional character. I loved it! I can tell the students were inspired. The creative writing project, “Dear Santa, I Can Explain ...” has infamous villains explain why they shouldn’t be on the naughty list.
Dear Santa, I’m the grinch I’m famous for stealing christmas that’s what they all think. but the grinch thinks they are wrong. They think I’m a bad guy because I stole Christmas a long time ago .But i’m not that kind of guy any more. I’m responsible, and kind, and I have a good heart ,I care a lot. if people don’t get gifs. i’ll go to the stores. and get gifts .or just give them money so they can. But I did not steal Christmas, they thought I was so. they ran inside and I banged on the door for some water. they never let me in so i won’t tor the chimney. and grabbed some water they did not help the poor guy out that was rude. all i wanted was water they thought i was stealing Christmas nope. just getting water and food i’m a nice guy now why would i be mean. And still christmas i just want to have fun but everyone runs away from me im nice i want to play games.Santa can you forgive me .I just want to be good and everybody runs away from me. but I’m not mean anymore. I will be good from now on. and I’ll help people out santa. I want you to forgive me pls santa. i’m trying my best to help out . I would like a wish. My wish is to have a lot of food and water and for people to stop running from me. Sincerely,The grinch A Creative Writing by: Haley Conner
Dear Haley…I mean the Grinch, Sure, I remember you. And you’ll recall from way back then, Santa was never even mentioned. I think I know why….the story is that you, the Grinch, did change your ways. So of course, I forgive you. In our hearts, we all have the ability to be nice…and you found out in time. Merry Christmas and I hope you find all the love out there awaiting you. Santa
Dear Santa, Hello my old friend, it’s me your good ol pal the grinch you know the one with two size two small of a heart? Well yeah i came to talk about the deleo between us hehe. Do you even know my side of the story or just who’s well you’re about to get a face load of information!You see the real reason i get called a [villain] quote un quote im really not. Now the reason I blaten hate christmas is all because mr mayor who. He laughed at my present to Martha May and the bag on my head. You know it really hurt my feelings. I’m not a villain, I’m a sweet warm hearted grinch. I was just trying to give Martha May whovier an angel I made and I was really trying to be nice. It gave everyone a christmas present and i did i was being a good grinch. But all good things have to come to an end sadly. That’s when Mr. Mayor had to ruin it all !I had a good thing going. You see santa mr mayor should be the one being accused of being a gosh darn villain! I was clearly the one who was doing good and spreading a little holiday cheer by giving Martha may a gift! If you look at it from my point of view you would see I’m not to be blamed for the evil mayor’s actions. If only you saw what I saw I did nothing wrong! And if you ask anyone else don’t believe then they all just hate the fact i will be getting a good present and not coal this year !. Now i’m not trying to say everyone was jumping on me and they did everything wrong cause i did some things myself. Nothing too bad that you keep me on the naughty list just some minor mistakes and not even two or three you know. I’m just trying to tell you how I think and I KNOW how it really happened! Well santa on to my christmas wish All I want for Christmas is some new hazard waste.it is so very tasty and good just send it down the dump to crump it and shoot and i also want a new sleigh not for bad reasons hehe just for fun. I could already imagine myself in the sleigh riding like a boss in style ! i would totally oh yeah back to the subject i just want to wish you a wonderful christmas Your Friend,The Grinch A Creative Writing by: Skylar Anderson
Dear Skylar…I mean the Grinch, Well, hello to you, friend (of course, everyone is Santa’s friend). I never knew the full story of why everyone came down on you. Thanks for sharing it with me. I have no control over how people react, especially to a misunderstanding. We can only control our own actions. So next time someone offends you, maybe try to forgive, forget and not make a bad decision. Just know that Santa loves you and your family. Merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa, Hi Santa I know you have heard bad things about me really there all LIES! Did you know that 94% of the Demigods and Gods lie? Also just in case if you don’t know my name I’m Zeus.I was not responsible for it because i wasn’t the one who stole it Pierce Jackson, Annabeth, and Grover were the ones that were traveling to get Pierce’s mom back. Because they went the wrong way and came to my place cause the gods are bad not me. Oh and you think luke is bad but really he is helping rescue the world with me! He was the one trying to help me get it so we can keep the world safe. AND SANTA WHATEVER YOU DO DON’T TRUST THE GODS OR DEMIGODS. Because they lied so they wouldn’t be put on the naughty list so they BLAMED it on luke and I! The good guys and Luke is so fast he saw them stealing it and escorting it to the gods!(when I say it I mean the lighting bolt.)Santa now you see why everyone was framing me because of the demigods and gods. Santa if i could ask for a few things for christmas...it would be a new home because i live underneath the earth. And one more thing Santa can I get a suit and tie for Luke cause he has a lady he is trying to impress but your elf who is incharge of the naughty list. He said he said Luke can’t persuade Santa. Thank you Santa for giving me another chance to prove I’m innocent. Merry christmas. Your friend, Zeus A Creative Writing by: Emma Toney
Dear Emma….I mean Zeus, You have a lot going on in your life, sir. I see a lot of lies and bad things…but it is always the other guy at fault. Surely you have tossed a lightning bolt or two in your day. (Santa knows this things). I think your wishes are generous. I don’t get asked for suits a lot, but I’ll see what I can do. What size does Luke wear? In the end, Zeus, everyone deserves another chance. You may not be 100% innocent, but neither are you a bad god. Merry Christmas to you, too! Santa
Dear Santa, Hi, I am zoom, my superpower is speed and I go around hunting for speed. If I don’t get the right amount of speed I will die. Hey Santa, if your life depended on it would you do almost anything to save it? I know you heard some bad stuff about me. I only did what I had to do because I was dying. When I put on my zoom mask, it is a different side of me. I hope you understand, that I really just want to live, and the only way to keep me alive is to get speed. So Santa my only wish is to not to die and to have speed.Your friend, Zoom A Creative Writing by: Jayden Mcneil
Dear Jayden…I mean Zoom, Gee, Zoom, I may have missed something here, but having a superpower is different from needing speed. There could be a misunderstanding for some people. I think your speed is great already, and if you keep getting the proper rest, eat right and think positive, you’ll have more speed than you need. Believe in yourself and Merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa,Hi Santa, my name is Gargamel I am famous for hurting the smurfs but it’s all wrong please Santa here me out maybe you will think about putting me on the nice listSo Santa y’all might think that I want to hurt the smurfs but it’s all wrong. I want to experiment with them by turning my cat into a turkey and I saw it and thought that it would be a funny and exciting way to hang out with the smurfs but they think that I’m going to hurt them and that’s when the bad rumor started. So Santa do you understand yet, hopefully you do.So Santa going back to what I just said you will know I just want to hang out with the smurfs and things that they said were not true I Don’t know what they were thinking.Oh and before I leave this is something that I’d love to get for x-mas. 1. a surprise present because I love surprises. And 2. some knives please and the knives are for cooking just so you know I love cooking! Oh and Santa my last present is to get me off the naughty list please. Have a great X-mas. Sincerely, GargamelA Creative Writing by: Gianna Jones
Gargamel or is it Gianna? You ol’ friend, how are you? Long time, no see. You know what gets people, even you, off the naughty list? Saying you are sorry and do better. So quit turning Smurfs into funny things. And if you change your cat to a turkey, whatever you do, don’t eat it! I love to bring surprises, so you can count on it. I hope you have a Merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa, I am maleficent and i don’t think you should believe those rude human people! Did you know that 99% of witches have been FRAMEDfor being good cooks? The townspeople have been telling you that it was me ME who poisoned the girl, but santa it wasn’t once you hear what i have to say from my side from the story, you will understand perfectly! Well here is my side of the story so i was just in the town of kinkledom at the cake bakery coming home from a long walk, so then after i got home i took a nap on my bed, But before that i told all the children no coming in, NO children allowed! Then I heard someone eating something in my house! After I heard the noise I got out of bed, and went into the kitchen, I found that pinky little princess there in the kitchen after eating MY CAKE after I told all of those little distractions NOT to touch it! And then after the townspeople found my door open,they came inside and looked inside my kitchen and saw me watching the princess lay cakeified on the floor and that’s how I got blamed for the problem! And here’s the thing the princess didn’t listen to my orders and now the townspeople think I used my magic for evil! And that’s why I’ve been blamed for this misunderstanding. I hope you understand.Well i would like a dark purple dress to show off in front of all those other women hahah! Ooh and i would also like to have a 100 box supply of children ooh can you get me some salt too? I also need a pot. Oh thank you dear santa for giving me a chance to plead my case merry christmas!Thanks, Maleficent A Creative Writing by: Aaliyah Blount
Dear Aaliyah, I mean Maleficent, I gotta tell you, you have always scared me! You ask for a chance to plead your case, but then you ask for a box of children for Christmas…with salt, no less. I don’t get it. Maybe you want to rethink that. I can understand how some people each too much cake and pass out. Sometimes ol’ Santa has to take a break from the cookies! Leave me some, please! Merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa, Cartoon cat here/Friendly ol’ neighborhood cat here.I’m sure you heard MYTHS about me hurting people but that’s a FAT lie! Can you believe them? And I guess I’m famous for my creepy looks, but those are fakes, I’m a cute cartoon cat who likes to catch mice.and yes i may need to Force people from buying and destroying my home! It will be gone by the time you read this sadly..And i know they said im really creepy but those are Fakes! Im cute Not scary! And they still bully me about it spreading rumors about me haunting them! I bet its someone in a catsuit to be honest.After you consider me being on the nice list I’d like a coupon for food please! Human food- and maybe money for a little cat house? I could use these things to help me live my life as a neighborhood cat and Having a bed, house and food is good right? I don’t wanna starve! And I don’t hurt a fly when i have a chance. I would rather keep it as a pet! Oh! Merry christmas! Carton cat-A Creative Writing by: Samantha Rogers
Dear Samantha, I mean the Cartoon Cat, Wow…looks like you might not make it to the nice list. You are drawn rather scary. But I can see you are trying to be a finer feline. Let’s give you another chance. Maybe get the artist to draw you a friendlier face? Start there. And maybe lighten up when people come to visit. Maybe they just want to be nice. Which is something Santa wants you to do, too…just be nice. Merry Christmas! Santa