12/9/2020
Dear Santa,
I need to be on the nice list to receive a Nintendo Switch to play with my family and friends.
I help my mom with her groceries to help spread kindness to my mom.
I am nice to my sister to help her to be confident in college. I will pick up her dinner plate and put it in the sink, this makes her happy. I tell her to do good in college because she is good with science and reading. She can be a doctor.
I have learned from my mistakes. I do not play at night on my tablet. I liked to watch videos and play wrestling games, but my mom caught me because she was looking for her tablet. My mom and dad told me to not take the tablet back to my room or I will never get to play on it again.
Sincerely, M.A.R.K Y.O.U.N.T.
Mark Yount, Well, Mark, sounds like you have worked hard to be on the nice list, and good for you. Sure, you want toys, and who doesn’t, but you also know that to get, you have to give…give your mom a hand, help and encourage your sister and obey your folks, especially on the tablet thing. You’re a good guy. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
12-9-2020
Dear Santa,
I think I should be on the nice list. Please check to see if I’m on the nice list .
I get my siblings ready for school. It’s aggravating helping pick out my sister’s shoes, it’s too many! I have to have patients to get my sister ready.
I help my mom get the groceries into the house because it’s a lot. She works hard and she shouldn’t have to do the groceries by herself.
I have learned from my mistakes. I was being disrespectful to a teacher. The teacher sent me out of the class and I missed learning. I now follow directions to stay in the classroom.
Sincerely, Ariana Dowell
PS. I want a PS5, an iphone 12 pro max, LED lights, a hoverboard and some shoes, Uggs.
Ariana Dowell, Hmmmm…let me check….Aaron, Alana, Amelia…there you are Ariana! You’re on the nice list! Of course you are; look at all you do: helping your siblings get ready in the morning (you’ll get patience with the process soon), helping Mom and working hard to improve in school. It’s not easy to keep negative thoughts inside, but that too will come in time. Hang in there, Ariana! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
12-9-2020
Dear Santa,
I think I should be on the list because I want a new gaming system and a computer.
I stopped a bully. The bully was pushing a friend on the ground. I stop him by telling the teacher I separated the two boys and helped my friend up. I was brave.
I help my grandma. Her legs hurt a lot because she fell down on the ground. I help her wash the dishes. I help her with her house cleaning.
I have learned from my mistakes. I let my dogs sleep in my room even though my mom said not to. My mom walked in my room to tell me my friends wanted to play and saw the dogs on my bed. I learned to keep my mom happy and do what she says.
Sincerely, Tre’Quell Elliot
P.S. I would like a PS 5 and a computer for Christmas.
Tre-Quell, You’ve learned a lot and helped a lot this year, Tre-Quell. What impresses me most is that you defended your friend against a bully. That is brave and caring, quite an accomplishment at any age. Helping mom and grandma is so important, too, and I am glad you’re doing that. Mistakes can be easy to correct…just make the choice not to do something wrong. Before long, life will get much easier. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa