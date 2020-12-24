Dear Santa,
This is Mia. I have been good all year. Please help people that need homes and food, sad and money. Also, help kids that have no schools and parents. I would like a toy and a cat. Merry Christmas!
Love, Mia
P. S. have a good day.
Mia, you are the sweetest person. The first thing you ask for is to help other people with homes, food and money. Santa wishes he could fix every one of those sad things. And you’ll get a toy for Christmas…believe it! Merry Christmas to you, too. Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good this year. For Christmas, I want to help other people feel better and not be sad or sick. People need clothes, masks, money, and food. I want to get a dirt bike, earpods, money, a blue drone, a brown monkey, a four wheeler, and a Nintendo switch.
I love you, Lucas
Lucas, You care very much for other people, Lucas…Santa loves you, too. I’ll do my best to bring some joy into everyone’s lives. Your gift list includes a monkey…a real monkey? They kind of stink up the sleigh…. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like for everyone who’s homeless to have a home and for children without parents to be adopted and for everyone who is sick to be cured. By the way this is Gabe. And I would like the rest of my gifts to be a surprise. But I would like an Xbox Five, please. And a hoverboard.
From, Gabe
Gabe, Thank you for your kind letter. Your wishes are beautiful. I wish I could solve problems like homelessness, hunger and adoptions. I would rather do that than make all the toys in the world. I pray for these families every night. I like that you want surprises! You never know what I might come up with! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa,
It’s Julianna. I’ve been good this year. I want to ask a quick question — Do you think for Christmas you can help people to get food, clothes, shoes, and shelter? I would also like for sad people to turn into happy people. They’ll need clothes to stay warm and cozy. For me, all I want is a gameboard, a bag chair, and fake food toys. Thats it!
Love, Julianna
Julianna, I wish I could help people with things like food, clothing and shelter. I pray for their needs every night. But I do hope I can find some way to make them happy. It is nice of you to think of others before yourself. You are very generous and nice…that’s what Santa treasures! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa,
Hi! My wish for Christmas is that people that are poor or sad or sick get help this year. They need money and cheer! Also, can you give my family in Mexico some help? They are poor there. I have been good all year and tried to make wise choices. All I want is to have a good, Merry Christmas.
Love, Montserrat
Montserrat, According to my nice book, you have been very good this year, and have made many wise choices. That is really a secret to life…making wise choices. You’re very generous…asking for money and cheer and help for your family in Mexico. I will pray for them. I hope you have a very good, very Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa,
I have been good all year and I have many friends named Ty, Zoe, Harley, Diasana, Mia, Antoinio, and Julianna and they need to be on the good list this year, too. I wish that all the homeless people have a lot of money, like $1,000,000,000 Dollars and a free home.
Love, Stoney-Brooke
Stoney-Brooke, I’m glad you’ve been good all year. You say that your friends need to be on the good list. Let me ask you: have they been good, and more important, nice this year? Because that’s what catches Santa’s eye. I love that you want to give such generous gifts to the homeless. I wish I could, but I pray for them every night. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa,
This year, I want everyone to not be lonely at Christmas. Can you also help out the all of the homeless people? For me can I get airpods, a Chromebook, a tablet, dirt bike, four-wheeler, bike, Hot Wheels, and for my brother, a Nintendo switch. For my other brother a TV, a small motorcycle, and for my other brother, he needs a car. My name is Ty’lashia. Nice to meet you Santa.
Love, Ty’Lashia
Ty’Lashia, Nice to meet you, too, Ty’Lashia. Thanks for your letter. I will do my best to help lonely people this year and every year. I hope all the pretty lights, wonderful music and joyful times bring them comfort. It’s nice of you to ask for gifts for your brothers. I know you’re asking for many gifts, and Santa will do his best, but I need to save enough toys to spread around. You’ll be happy, don’t worry. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want my Grandma to feel better. She always falls over and is in pain. I want the coid to go away. My name is Harley and I want a new hoverboard. I also need Masks. I want Joy to the World and a unicorn stuffed animal.
Love, Harley
PS. Thank you! And for people to feel happy.
Harley, I sure hope your Grandma feels better, Harley. It’s nice of you to make that your first wish. I will pray for her. We all want Covid to go away….we miss our family and friends. I hope Christmas can bring us all together in some way. Thanks for your letter. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa,
I want you to help the homeless. I also want you to help my mom and clean the house because she works so hard. Some people don’t have any masks, shoes, or food — Can you help with that? For Christmas, all I want is to spend time with my mom. Love, Isaac
Isaac, You are a wonderful person….you care for your mom, who works so hard to provide for you. I cannot stick around and clean the house, but I’ll bet you help her as much as you can. That is very special in Santa’s eyes. I hope you have the Merriest Christmas ever! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas this year is the virus to go away and homeless people to get clothes, food, water, and masks . And I want for me a dirt bike, a four-wheeler, Beyblades, RC boat, RC plane, RC drift cars, and a bike and a RC helicopter and Beyblades. That’s all I want.
Sincerely, Jayden Walton
Jayden Walton, Thanks for your letter and your number 1 wish, for the virus to go away. We all have to work together to make that happen, and I’ll bet you are doing all you can. I’ll do my best to help less fortunate people…will you help? WOW, are you into RC! How can you tell which controller is which? Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa,
This year I know I’ve been making bad choices, but I try my best. What I want for Christmas is a dirt bike, an iphone 12, Legos, and for 2021 to be better. I would also like an elf of my own, clothes, and for covid and cancer to stop. I would also like lots of toys and that’s all I want for Christmas. Merry Christmas! ho ho ho
Love, Jayden White
Jayden White, HO-HO-HO to you, too, Jayden. I’m sorry you feel you’ve made some bad choices this year, but at least you are willing to admit it. That is the first step toward improvement. I know many children who no longer make bad choices but then make a few changes and, WOW, is their life better! Just keep on trying your best. And let’s all hope for a better 2021. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa,
Santa would you give people masks if they don’t have none? And my teacher needs some more headphones to give her students and give my teacher some more school supplies? Could you make CODVID go away? It is making things rough. I would like to make sure everyone has everything they need. And toys to play with so they won’t be lonely and they have things to do. Santa, could you also make my arm feel better? I hurt it and I don’t like wearing a sling. I’ve been good this year. My name is Ja’Shawn. Nice to meet you Santa. I love you Santa.
Love, Jay
Jay, I love you, too, Ja’Shawn. Thank you for saying that. I sure feel bad about your arm. I can’t make it better, but maybe I can pray it better. You sure ask for a lot for your teacher, which is a very nice thing. I’ll do what I can. You are a thoughtful, generous person, Jay. Being nice is fun, isn’t it? Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa,
Here are some milk and cookies for you. I want a Christmas Tree. I would also like some Dragon BallZ toys. I have been very good this year. I work very hard in school.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Antonio
Antonio I am so glad you work very hard at school and that you have been very good. I know that you have been nice, too. I hope you can get the biggest tree your house can hold! Merry Christmas, to you, too, Antonio! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa,
This is Diosana. Happy Christmsa! Santa, what I want to ask you is to give clothes to the people that do not have clothes. I would like for all my family to be safe. And all I want is a doll and a bike. I will leave you cookies and milk! Ho ho ho
Love, Diosana
Diosana HO-HO-HO to you too, Diosana. Thanks! I like that you are so wishful for the people who cannot afford clothes. I will do what I can for them. What kind of a doll do you like? There are so many different ones. Thanks for the cookies and milk, too…I have to keep jolly! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa,
I think christmas is amazing and awesome! My wish for Christmas is for people to have holmes-shelter, for kids who don’t have parents to be adopted, and for a cure for COVID. What I want is 50 christmas Lego sets, an ipad, one baby cat and can you make my mom not allergic to cats, a hoverboard, a baby puppy, a big rainbow unicorn (like you got me year but but rainbow), a computer, and 50 Star Wars Lego sets for my dad.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Zoe
Zoe, I’m with you….Christmas is amazing and awesome. I literally live for it! Your wishes are so nice…for the homeless, for kids without parents and for Covid to go away. You have a lot of wishes, but the cat thing might be tough. When someone is allergic to cats, life can be pretty tough. Besides they stink up the sleigh! HO-HO-HO! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa