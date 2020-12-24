Dear Santa, Can I please have a VIP pet with rainbow hair? From, Braniyah Hyman
Braniyah, Thanks for your letter. Santa will look for a VIP Pet for you. They sure are cute! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, How are you doing? I know you are busy! Santa, Please bring me some Goojet Zoos animals.I try to be good! Love, Gavin Nixon
Gavin, Thanks for your letter. All is busy up here in the North Pole, but we love it! Keep trying to be good, and especially nice! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I have been very good this year! Love, Hattie and Izzy Moore
Hattie and Izzy, Hi there! I’m glad you have been very good this year. Don’t forget to be nice, too. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa Claus, Hi, I’m Leslee Holley. I have been good this year. For Christmas I want LOL dolls, a bike, and cash. Thank you! I love you. Love, Leslee Holley
Dear Leslee, I’m glad you’ve been good this year. I hope you’ve been nice, too. LOL dolls are fun! I usually don’t bring cash…that’s up to families to do. I love you, too, Leslee. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I want a LOL Doll and a Baby Alive and a cup. Love, Daniyah Fleming
Dear Daniyah, Thanks for your letter. Santa will look for Baby Alive for you. They sure are pretty! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I know you are busy. Will you please read my letter. I want a new hoverboard and a lot of shiny hot wheels. Santa I want a shelf for my toys and I want a calendar. Love, Gage Sullivan
Dear Gage, Of course I read your letter! Santa’s reads every one. Which is why Santa never sleeps! HO-HO-HO! Hoverboards are hot this year. I’ll see what I can do. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I have been a good girl this year. I have been a big sister and I want a Little Stuff animal. I want some playdough and slime. I want a real puppy that is fluffy. And my two front teeth. We will have cookies and milk left for you. Love, Kahlie Frye
Kahlie, I can tell you’ve been a good girl this year and a fine big sister. Two front teeth? There’s a great song about that! Thanks for the cookies. I have all my teeth so I can chew them OK! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, These are things I want for Christmas. A Lego Mario. And the Lego Technic. Riley Sykes
Riley, Thanks for your letter. It looks like your wishes are simple: Lego. There is hardly a bigger toy out there…it’s fun to build things from your own imagination. Have fun! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, For Christmas can I get a baby doll house and a Barbie Doll car. I have been a very good girl. Sincerely, Ty’Jae Sanderlin
Ty’Jae, I’m glad you have been a very good girl, and I can tell you’ve been nice, too. Keep up the good work. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, My name is Heavenleigh. I want a doll and a tent house and a toy car and toy wigs and slime. I have been so good. Love, Heavenleigh Bowers
Heavenleigh, What a lovely name! Tent houses are fun. I love that you’ve not only been good, you’ve been SO good! That means you’ve been nice, too. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, How are you? It’s me Jackson. I am 6 this year! I would like to give you some cookies. What kind do you like the most? I would like some snow please. See you soon! Love, Jackson Weiss
Dear Jackson, I am fine this year and every year! Santa has the best day everyday. My favorite cookies are snickerdoodles, because it’s fun to say. Snow, not around here, I’m afraid. It just doesn’t happen. My sleigh sets off sparks if it’s on the road! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, My name is Nyree Graham and I have been very good this year, Which I know my name is on the nice list. I really don’t want a lot for Christmas but a couple of things like money, A hundred dollars would be good. I’m really into action figures too, so a new action figure could be cool and the last thing would be some nice clothes and shoes. I prefer Gucci clothing like most rappers wear. I just want to say that getting those things would really mean a lot to me and would just really make my Christmas special getting what I want and spending time with my family. From, Nyree Graham
Dear Nyree, Thank you for taking the time to write such a lovely letter. I believe your name is on the nice list, and congratulations for that. You ask for a lot, and some of it is pretty high-end. I rarely do clothes, especially Gucci. But I’ll do my best and surprise you. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I want a Trex. Jase Bridgett Skinner
Hi Jase, Thanks for your letter. Santa will look for Trex for you. They sure are fun! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, My name is Julia. I love you because you are really nice. I have been naughty and nice this year but next year I will do better. What I want for Christmas is an iPad stylist, air pod, and hoverboard. Thank You for everything you do for us. Be safe and wear a mask. Love, Julia Provencher
Dear Julia, Awww, thanks for saying you love me for being nice. Know what? Everyone can be as nice as Santa. Just laugh a lot (Eat lots of cookies, too!). Next year, maybe aim for more nice days than naughty. You are welcome for what I do…it’s because I love it! I wear a mask every time I go see the elves working. I’m glad you said that. Thanks for your letter. Santa will look for a VIP Pet for you. They sure are cute! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I have been nice this year. For Christmas I want a Barbie Dream House, Barbie, a Barbie car and a bunk bed. Love, Eden Patton
Dear Eden, Thank you for your letter. I’m really happy you have been nice all year. You must really be into Barbie! Those Dream Houses are fantastic. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, Can I get marvel action figures, Star Wars action figures, and a robot that can move by itself? Thank you! Love, James Nunez-Wilson
Dear James, Thanks for your letter. Santa loves action figures…which are your favorites? I like Spider-Man and the Hulk! I hope you and your family have a Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa