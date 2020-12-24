Dear Santa, My name is Egypt. I am 7 years old. I have been good. I will like for Christmas is a LOL doll and a Barbie doll. Love, Egypt
Egypt, Both dolls are great gifts. I’m glad you’ve been good this year. I hope you have a Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, My name is Londyn. I am 6 years old. I would like a LOL Surprise for Christmas. Love, Londyn
Londyn, LOL Surprise has a lot of neat things to play with. Which one is your favorite? The elves are working extra hard of your gifts. I hope you like them. Merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa, My name is Valentina. I am 6 years old. I would like a baby for Christmas. I have been good this year. Love, Valentina
Valentina, Thank you for being good this year. We could use more people, who are nice and good like you, in this world. I hope you have a merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa, My name is Aydien. I am 7 years old. I would like a hoverboard and a puppy for Christmas. I’ve been good this year. Love, Aydien
Aydien, Thank you for your letter. The elves were wondering what you want for Christmas. I hope you like what they picked out. Keep being nice and Merry Christmas! Santa
Dear Santa, My name is Shelby. I am 7 years old. I want a surprise for Christmas. I have been good this year. Thank you. Love, Shelby
Shelby, Surprises can make the best kind of presents. The elves are really excited about your request. I hope you like what they pick out. Merry Christmas! Keep being good! Santa
Dear Santa, My name is Pablo. I am 7 years old. I would like a military battleship for Christmas. I been good this year. Thank you. Love, Pablo
Pablo, Do you want a battleship you can float in a pool or something for a bathtub? Some elves like playing with ships while they’re taking a bath. It’s pretty fun pretending to make things explode. Merry Christmas and keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, My name is Charlie. I am 7 years old. I would like a video game for Christmas. I have been good this year. Love, Charlie
Charlie, There are a lot of video games, which one do you want? While I like board games, the elves are testing NBA 2K21. They say its pretty fun. Have a merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa