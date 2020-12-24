Dear Santa,
Do the elves keep 6 feet? Do the elves have to wear a mask? Do the reindeers talk? For Christmas I want people to stop protesting. I also want a ps4, atv, and an iphone11. Even though this year was crazy, I am thankful for my family, my sisters, and my nieces. See you on christmas
From Jah’aire
Jah’aire, You are right, Jah’aire…this year was crazy. In my hundreds of years of delivering joy, I’ve never seen people so in need of all the love they can get. So let’s you and I do our best to give it to them. To answer your question: yes, we are playing it safe up here…masks for everyone, including the reindeer (except when they fly…especially Rudolph) and me. I have a funny mask with a beard on it. Reindeer kind of grunt; not too much talking. It’s the elves that yakkity-yak all the time. Thanks for being thankful, and yes, see you at Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa,
Are the elfs wearing masks? How is Ms. claus doing? How are you doing? Are the elfs ok? For Christmas, I want world happiness, the covid-19 vaccine TOMORROW and more schools. I’m thankful for earth, friends/family and teachers! I want a new t.v. show, a ps 5 console, and games. Last I want lego spider-man or avengers/thanos. So thanks for everything and have a good christmas — you’re a good man.
From:Angel Diaz-Yepez
Angel, You brought a tear to Santa’s eye..thank you for calling me a good man, Angel. I try my best to bring joy; your thanks mean the world to me. We’re all doing well up here…masked up, distanced (the elves are small, so they are only 2 feet apart) and healthy. I want what you want….a vaccine, more schools, a safe planet and most of all, world happiness. Let’s do our part at Christmas to spread the happy! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
To:Santa Claus
Dear Santa, How are you doing up there? How cold is it? How is the rain deer? I want the world to be better. I HATE the corna virus. I want a BMX bike and a BMX ramp. I’m thankful for my mom, dad,sister, puppy, cousins and friends.Thanks for everything!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! From Hudson
We’re doing well up here, lil’ buddy! Masks for everyone in the toy factory, testings daily and lots of social distancing (there is a lot of space up here). The reindeer are doing great…getting their muscles in shape for the big night. Sounds like you are quite the BMX guy! It’s fun and I hope you’ll be careful. Santa is so happy you are so thankful, Hudson. It’s one of the keys to a happy life! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, Do you have to wear a mask? Do you have to keep 6 feet? For christmas I want covid 19 to go away. 2020 has been a little rough but I am very thankful for everyone that has lived throughout this. But at least we have teachers, especially Ms. Smith! And I want a ps 5, a iphone and I want for people to donate money to charities and for homeless people to have homes. From Cirilo
Cirilo, Yeah, the year has been more than a little rough, Cirilo, but I thibnk it has brought many of us closer…to appreciate and be thankful for what we have. Including a great teacher like Mrs. Smith. You are a very generous person: your sense of charity is wonderful. Let’s hope and pray that 2021 will be better for everyone. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa-man, How are the reindeer? How is the weather? Is it so cold? For christmas I want littering to stop because our world needs to be cleaner, no more protesting,and all the kids without a mom or dad to be happy again.I also want some makeup, art, and a hoverboard. Hope to get a lot of toys and hope your elfs are good. Love, Kadence
Kadence, I love the way you call me Santa-man! All is well up here…it’s pretty cold and there is snow all around. The reindeer and elves send their love. Wouldn’t the world be even more beautiful if people didn’t litter? Santa doesn’t understand why people do that. I like your wish for kids to have parents…that would be beautiful, too. Keep up the good work for Mrs. Smith and Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa, Do the elves have to keep 6 feet? Do the elves have to wear masks? Do the reindeer talk? This year for Christmas I want people to stop protesting, kindness and happiness. I also want a xbox and an ATV and milk. I am thankful for my family and for my friend Jah’aire. I will see you on Christmas!
Love Kyle West Jackson
Hi Kyle: Yes, every body and every reindeer up here is walking the line..masks, distancing…even the elves are 2-feet apart (less than 6 feet because they are so small). The reindeer don’t talk..they kind of grunt, but after so many years, we understand each other well. Kindness and happiness are good things to ask for. You will indeed see me – or what I leave behind – on Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa, Hi my name is Joseph Layton. On my Christmas list I think all the poor people should get food so they can live. I also want a PS 5, a coat, hoodie, a soccer ball, and a v buck pack. I am thankful fo rmy dog and my teacher Ms. Smith, she is kind...oh yeah I forgot I wish for corona to go a way! Love Joseph
Joseph, I love how your first wish is to feed the hungry. In fact, if Santa could bring food to all of them, it would make me so happy. You want some cool gifts…anything for when you’re on the water in your boat? Let’s all hope this virus goes away…we’re all doing our part up here. The elves look so funny in masks! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa, How are the reindeer? How are the elves? Do the elves have to wear masks? How are you and Mrs. Claws? Please bring world peace, happiness and kindness for Christmas this year. I would also like lego friends, an elf on the shelf and pie face. 3 things I’m thankful for this year are my mom, brother, and dogs. I can’t wait for December 25! From Riley
Riley, Everybody is good up here, Riley, thanks for asking. We are masked…except for the reindeer, because the virus doesn’t affect them. Me and the Mrs. are doing great…it’s our favorite time of the year! Cookie time! I mean, Christmas time! I can’t wait for it either! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa, Have you been busy? Do the elves have to wear masks? Is Rudolph kind? This year for Christmas I want Covid-19 to be GONE, world peace and NO MORE littering. I also want a popazon chair, a penny skateboard, and a digital camera. This year I am thankful for school, family and my dog. Hope you like my letter! Your friend Anne-marie Shook
Anne-marie, I love your letter, Anne-marie...thanks for writing. We’ve been real busy up here and real safe, too. Even the elves, who only work 2 feet apart, but it’s safe when you are that little. I sure hope for what you do…world peace, no Covid and no littering (why do people do that?). By the way, Rudolph is very kind, because he remembers what it was like when people weren’t kind to him. So be nice down there. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa ...
Hey it’s me Sydney and by the way how’s the north pole? and the elves? And rudolph? Santa, I want people to stop littering and for the world to be more kind and especially for corona to be GONE. Here are some things I want for christmas: fnaf plush (any kind), more money for my mommy so she can buy a new car, and a puppy. This year I am thankful for my cat that died and my baby brother and school! Goodbye santa
P.S drink some hot coco before you leave :)
Love Sydney
Sydney , Hey, you! All is well up here and thanks for asking. I love it up here, but I like visiting you kids even more. You are very generous with your wishes…no covid, money for charities and kindness. We all have to do our part on each of those. I’m sorry for your cat, but I am glad you enjoy your baby brother. I’ll say a prayer that your mom gets a new car. And thanks for the cocoa…it keeps me going on a cold night! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa, My name is Gabriel. How are you? How is it on the north pole? How are the elves? For Christmas I want Covid19 to be over, money for charities, and for kindness to spread. I also wish I could have a Nintendo Switch, an elf on the shelf, and a ps 5. I am thankful for you Santa. I am thankful for Ms.Claus and the elves too. Have a great christmas! Love Gabriel
Gabriel , Aww…Gabriel, Santa really appreciates that you are grateful. I love what I do and I’ll bet I am even more excited than you about Christmas! I hope Covid goes away, after all our distancing, masks and awareness. More kindness would be a great thing, wouldn’t it? Mrs. Claus and the elves say hello! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa, Do reindeer talk? Do elves have masks? How is cupid? Are the reindeer healthy? For Christmas this year I want Banks (my dog) to be happy, healthy, and I want to be more funny. CanI also have more books and an elf on the shelf. This year I am thankful for Sunny, Banks (a dog), Lex,Soph, Bail, a nice teacher, and mittens. I think the reindeer need carrots too! Bye from Ava
Ava, Your letter was so much fun to read, Ava! Thank you for writing. All is safe, sound, happy and noisy up here in the North Pole. To answer your questions: Reindeer don’t talk, they grunt..but we understand each other. And they are healthy and strong for the trip. They would love a carrot or two! Elves are wearing masks, as am I and Mrs. Claus when we are out and about. You are thankful for so much…you understand the true meaning of Christmas. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa, How are you feeling? How are the elfs doing? Do you still like cookies and milk? For Christmas I want fans to come back to shows and for the community to work together. I also want a computer and headset. I am thankful for family and friends. Have a great time up in the north pole. Love Jacquez
Jacquez, Everyone is feeling great up here….this is our favorite time of year and we are prepared and rarin’ to go! “It will be great when we can go back to shows and games. I miss them, too (sometimes I come to Hicks Field for a baseball game!). Do I still like cookies and milk”? OF COURSE! How do you think I stay so fat and jolly? HO-HO-HO! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa
Dear Santa, I can’t wait to see you on Christmas!For Christmas I want the homeless people to get money, food, and a home. I also want aniphone and a bike. Love Za’Kayla
Za’Kayla, You have good Christmas wishes, my child. Homeless people need all that we can give to them…money, food and especially a home. I pray for them every day. I hope that you and your family have a wonderful and safe Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, How are you? Is the covid-19 there? How are the elves and Ms. Claws? Thanks for the gifts lastyear. A few things I want this year- a new xbox, electric motorcycle, VR headsets, and a samsung. I also want for covid-19 to go away and for Spider-man to be real. This year I am thankful for my friends, my family, and the stuff I have. Have a good day. From Pharell
Pharell, You are welcome for the gifts last year! Not all children take the time to say that. Things are great, North Pole-wise…elves and Mr.s Claus are great. No Covid here, but that’s because we are all wearing masks and being very careful. I’m glad that you are thankful for what you do have. That’s a key to forever happiness. Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Love, Santa